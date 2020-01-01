NORWAY ROADTRIP
Collected by Esther Deena
180 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Niagara Falls, NY 14301, USA
I saw the famous Niagara Falls in the United States from the Canadian side. In Ontario, you view the Falls and pass through the Victorian gardens in the area.There are several restaurants offering Fall views. Try Skylon Tower, Fallwiew Restaurant,...
117 Sandusky St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA
There are few 20th century artists as immediately recognizable as Andy Warhol. The Andy Warhol Museum is a resource unlike any other to learn about and engage with his art and legacy, as well as to stoke the flames of your own creativity, with...
1979 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113, USA
There's a lot to love about Cleveland, though I'll admit I was a little shocked that there could be at first. I mean, it's Cleveland, right? LeBron is gone, Drew Carrey doesn't hang out there anymore, and the Indians haven't been relevant since...
29 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Uno’s claims to have invented the deep dish pizza, which means a different thing in Chicago than it does the rest of the nation. Chicago deep dish pizza, or “stuffed” pizza, has a tall crust edge that allows for 1-2 inches worth of ingredients and...
1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI 53212, USA
Rated #4 in the nation by TripAdvisor, Lakefront Brewery has a truly exceptional brewery to match its outstanding, title-holding beers. The locally-owned brewery specializes in handmade beers in the tradition of early Milwaukee brewers. Tours are...
215 W Highland Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203, USA
During a food tour with Milwaukee Food Tours (http://www.milwaukeefoodtours.com/), I had the chance to visit the Wisconsin Cheese Mart, a shop with an expansive cheese selection sourced 95% from Wisconsin. Connected to the shop is the Uber Tap...
South Dakota, USA
The minute we entered Badlands National Park I was in love. From the roaming buffalo, the perfect blue sky & the puffy white clouds to the sandy colored plateaus, swaying prairie grasses and the strong, warm breeze it was like walking into another...
511 Pleasant St, Miles City, MT 59301, USA
Miles City is usually a nice, quiet place - a quaint eastern Montana town, known for its laid-back pace, outdoor access, and Western graces. But when the Bucking Horse Sale rides into town, things can get a little hectic. Just ask the poor cowboys...
Fly-fishing in Big Sky Country is a quintessentially Western experience, while few outfitters are as professional, or as thrilling, as Big Sky Fly Fishers. Jeremy Gilbertson has more than fifteen years of experience as a fisherman, instructor, and...
Montana, USA
You can’t beat the atmosphere and scenery at this Swiss-styled lodge, built 1913–14, on the scenic shore of the largest lake in Glacier National Park. The historic main-lodge rooms with lake views, as well as outlying cabins sitting on...
1115 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Washington, USA
During the years I lived in the Pacific NW, I came to learn that the best of the all-too-brief summer often doesn't arrive until September. My wife and I took a day off work, got out of 'Pugetopolis.' On this Monday morning, Mt. Rainier felt like...
Sjøgata 1, 9750 Honningsvåg, Norway
Wonder no more what arctic Norway is like during the winter. Simply step inside the Artico Ice Bar for a drink in this frosty, frozen wonderland. Built from scratch every spring, the ice bar is a major draw in Honningsvåg yet, surprisingly, its...
