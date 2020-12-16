Norway
Collected by Chris Adair
Trip to Norway planned for summer 2016 with Zeinab and the girls
Universitetsgata 13, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Established in 1837, Nasjonalgalleriet (The National Gallery) houses the country’s largest public collection of paintings, drawings, and sculptures. The focus is mainly on Norwegian art, featuring works by Munch (his perhaps most famous work, The...
Herbern, Oslo kommune, Norway
Pretty islet Lille Herbern is located in the Oslo fjord, south of the Bygdøy peninsula on the west side of Oslo. The islet used to be a waiting place for ships arriving to and departing from Oslo. Lille Herbern has been open since 1929 and is one...
Strandpromenaden 2, 0252 Oslo, Norway
The once seedy Tjuvholmen, or “Thief Island,” is the city’s newest arts district. Its showpiece is the Astrup Fearnley Museum, which reopened last September in an elegant, sail-shaped complex designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano. The open...
Fv64 10, 6530 Averøy, Norway
Declared "the world's best road trip" by the Guardian, a drive along western Norway's 5.2 mile Atlantic Ocean Road is certainly bound to be inspiring. The road connects the mainland with several small islands of an archipelago, winding across the...
Forsand Municipality, 4110 Songesand, Norway
One of Norway’s most iconic images is of a traveler dangling his legs over a cliff, a glistening fjord below his boots. Preikestolen, known in English as Pulpit Rock, is that cliff, and it can be reached only by a two-hour hike from the...
Bygdøynesveien 36, 0286 Oslo, Norway
This museum is dedicated to Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl (1914-2002), who gained worldwide fame when he crossed the Pacific Ocean on Kon-Tiki (a raft made from balsa wood) in 1947. After his return, Heyerdahl worked on a documentary of the...
Tordenskiolds gate 12, 0160 Oslo, Norway
Brunost (brown cheese) is a staple of Norwegian kitchens, usually cut thin with a cheese slicer to top buttered toast or warm waffles. Despite the name, brunost isn’t technically cheese; it’s the whey of goat’s milk, boiled for hours until...
Myrdal, Norway
Few countries can rival Norway for dramatic, jaw-dropping scenery. This view was captured on board the scenic Bergen Railway on a "Norway in a Nutshell" tour that took in the breathtaking Flåm Railway, the Aurlandsfjord, the narrow Nærøyfjord and...
Museumstraat 1, 1071 XX Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam’s State Museum reopened in 2013 after a decade of renovations, and it is oh so worth a visit! Weave your way through the museum's vast assemblage of historic art (there are over 8,000 pieces!) to check out works from Dutch masters...
700 Tunnel Mountain Rd, Banff, AB T0L, Canada
Set just a 15-minute walk from the irresistibly photogenic town of Banff within the pristine surrounds of Banff National Park, Buffalo Mountain Lodge lives up to every rustic Rocky Mountain vacation fantasy. Deer can even be spotted nibbling on...
