Norway
Collected by Chelsea White
Sjøgata 21, 9008 Tromsø, Norway
But bring a change of underwear (or two), as "the night" in Tromsø lasts from November 21 until January 21, with the short dawn bringing stunning light conditions. Despite the dark, the town is alive with festivals and cultural events, with an...
You can cruise the fjords by either going on the "Norway in a Nutshell" tour or doing it on your own. Getting to the fjords isn’t as easy you think. You need to take a series of trains, buses and ferries. After a lot of research, I found that the...
Karl Johans gate, Oslo, Norway
Fjærland, Norway
The Flatbreen hike in Norway is officially in the running for "Best Day Hike in the World," in my book. You'll gain 3,100 feet in elevation on the way up these stunning, glaciated valleys and mountain passes. Depending on your pace and the...
The best place on earth to see a healthy population of wild polar bears is the Svalbard Archipelago, in the northernmost part of Norway that falls inside the Arctic Circle. More than 60 percent of the landmass in this island group is ice-covered,...
0150 Oslo, Norway
Discover some of Oslo’s most important history at this medieval fortress and castle overlooking the city’s fjord approach. Built in the late 1290s by King Haakon V to protect the city from invasion, the complex has been in continuous...
Gamle Oslo, 0150 Oslo, Norway
For history buffs, Middelalderparken (the Medieval Park) is the place to go. The park is part of the 'medieval city of Oslo', the part of Oslo that houses the most medieval ruins of once-upon-a-time cathedrals, churches and monasteries. Several...
Brynjulf Bulls plass 1, 0250 Oslo, Norway
The Nobel Peace Center was opened in 2005 and is absolutely fascinating…and very humbling. It was established by Alfred Nobel (who was Swedish) in his will. He gave no reason for this but some feel it was to assuage his guilt over being the...
1, Bankplassen, 0151 Oslo, Norway
Engebret Café is still as popular as when it opened its doors 157 years ago. Back then, it was known as a second home to some of the nation’s most prolific artists, including Henrik Ibsen, Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson, Edvard Munch, Knut Hamsun, and...
Universitetsgata 13, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Established in 1837, Nasjonalgalleriet (The National Gallery) houses the country’s largest public collection of paintings, drawings, and sculptures. The focus is mainly on Norwegian art, featuring works by Munch (his perhaps most famous work, The...
Slottsplassen 1, 0010 Oslo, Norway
His Majesty the King’s Guard have been in charge of the Royal Family’s safety since 1856. Since 1888, they’ve been on duty at all the King’s residences 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Some of the duties include ceremonial routines like the...
Forsand Municipality, 4110 Songesand, Norway
One of Norway’s most iconic images is of a traveler dangling his legs over a cliff, a glistening fjord below his boots. Preikestolen, known in English as Pulpit Rock, is that cliff, and it can be reached only by a two-hour hike from the...
Fv64 10, 6530 Averøy, Norway
Declared "the world's best road trip" by the Guardian, a drive along western Norway's 5.2 mile Atlantic Ocean Road is certainly bound to be inspiring. The road connects the mainland with several small islands of an archipelago, winding across the...
Sommarøy, Norway
