Norway
Collected by Allison Bryan
List View
Map View
Save Place
Jernbanetorget 2, 2609 Lillehammer, Norway
The few episodes of the Netflix show Lilyhammer didn't prepare me for my visit to the actual town of Lillehammer itself. With its bricked pedestrian mall filled with boutiques and other high-end shops, the town seemed more like a nordic Boulder, ...
Save Place
Bryggevegen 2, 2821 Gjøvik, Norway
The Skibladner is the world's oldest preserved paddle steamer. It does daily cruises in the summer up and down the length of Lake Mjøsa. Lake Mjøsa is either a long lake or an inland fjord, depending on whom you ask. The 150-year old Skibladner...
Save Place
Fjærland, Norway
The Flatbreen hike in Norway is officially in the running for "Best Day Hike in the World," in my book. You'll gain 3,100 feet in elevation on the way up these stunning, glaciated valleys and mountain passes. Depending on your pace and the...
Save Place
Hovedøya, Oslo Municipality, Norway
Hovedøya is an island located in the Oslo fjord. The name derives from Norse word hǫfuð, meaning height. It probably got this name from a large hill on the Eastern part of the island where there used to be a military watch tower in Medieval times....
Save Place
Karl Johans gate 31, 0159 Oslo, Norway
From the royal ambience of the lobby (bedecked with Murano glass chandeliers and a grand piano) to the classical elegance of the rooms, the Grand Hotel Oslo pulls out all the stops in making guests feel like visiting dignitaries—which should...
Save Place
Sollivegen 12, 9020 Tromsdalen, Norway
The Fjellheisen cablecar in Tromsø, which takes you up Mount Floya, operates 24 hours in the summer, when the Arctic sunshine stays with you all night. Whether you're planning to hike or merely to stand and gaze at the view of the...
Save Place
You can cruise the fjords by either going on the "Norway in a Nutshell" tour or doing it on your own. Getting to the fjords isn’t as easy you think. You need to take a series of trains, buses and ferries. After a lot of research, I found that the...
Save Place
The 418 steps to the top of Mount Aksla are worth the work for stunning panoramic views of the city, archipelago and Sunnmøre Alps. Visitors can also rent a taxi or take the city train to the summit. Hikers should start in Town Park on the west...
Save Place
This stone church was rebuilt in 1909 after the town’s fire. Its nautically themed stained-glass windows are especially beautiful, as are the carved wooden pews. Large ornate frescoes designed by Norwegian artist Martin Enevold Thømt cover the...
Save Place
Parkgata 18A, 6003 Ålesund, Norway
This micro coffee roaster opened in 2011 and is named after the Brazilian jacu bird that flies around coffee plantations eating coffee cherries, the fruits that become coffee beans after being dried and roasted. The sleek, modern café offers a...
Save Place
Løvenvoldgata 5, 6002 Ålesund, Norway
Shop for one-of-a-kind handblown glassware inside this modern olive green building. This local shop sells everything from wine glasses to colorful vases, bowls, ornaments and intricately patterned hanging lamps. Purchases can include personalized...
Save Place
Molovegen 16B, 6004 Ålesund, Norway
Browse two floors of unique antiques that span more than 465 square meters. Housed in one of the few buildings that survived the 1904 fire, this shop specializes in maritime antiques made of wood, copper and brass including fishing and navigation...
Save Place
Nybrokajen, Stockholm, Sweden
At exactly 12 noon every Saturday and Sunday, this refurbished 1931 steamboat pushes out of Nybrokajen bay, and the three-hour brunch cruise sails to Vaxholm and back with impressive panoramic views of the archipelago along the way. The onboard...
Save Place
Stadsgården 6, 104 65 Stockholm, Sweden
Located on the island of Södermalm and boasting arguably the best panoramic view of Stockholm—including the harbor, Gamla stan (old town), Riddarfjärden, and Djurgården—Gondolen’s trendy cocktail bar is perfect for unwinding with a glass of red...
Save Place
Drottninggatan 45, 111 21 Stockholm, Sweden
While many clubs and bars readily serve alcohol and hard liquor, it’s more challenging for you to just buy a bottle off the shelf at a store. The government heavily regulates the sale of alcohol and hard liquor, so you must buy liquor from one of...
Save Place
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Save Place
Lilla Allmänna Gränd 9, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm's main amusement park offers enough hair-standing, lung-screaming, twisting and free-falling rides to keep you entertained for the whole day. Gröna Lund is definitely popular among both locals and visitors. It has over 30 rides and...
Save Place
Riddargatan 6, 114 35 Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm is a very expensive place to come on vacation. At about $8 a beer and something just as crazy for food, I did manage to find a relatively inexpensive place to eat. THis is the Corner Bar Restaurant which is actually located at vasterlang...
Save Place
Hötorget, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
Whenever I hit the center of town, I usually swing by Hötorget (Haymarket Square) to take in rows and rows of vividly colored fresh fruit and vegetables. And on days when I feel like breaking into my tiny savings account, I opt for one or two...
Save Place
Stortorget 7, 111 29 Stockholm, Sweden
A mixology bar located in Gamla stan's main square, Pharmarium is housed in the very building that was Sweden's first pharmacy in 1575. Its cocktail menu is composed of seasonal ingredients and traditional medicinal herbs. Think tons of gin and...
Save Place
Kungsgatan 55, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden
Industrialization came late to Sweden, which may explain why locals have retained a love for traditional crafts. Come here for well-priced goods made from natural materials—everything from scrubbing brushes and birdhouses to bread boards and table...
Save Place
Fjäderholmarna, Sweden
A 25-minute ferry ride from Slussen takes you to Fjäderholmarna (the Feather Islands) where you can sample slowed-down archipelago living. Once on the island, there are several artisan shops like Krukmakeri, which makes pottery, and Åtta Glas,...
Save Place
Folkungagatan, Stockholm, Sweden
To while away time, you can go people-watching and vintage shopping in Stockholm’s answer to New York’s SoHo—South of Folkungagatan, called “SoFo” on Södermalm ("Söder" to locals). This busy bohemian district boasts some of the edgiest cultural...
Save Place
Nybrokajen, Stockholm, Sweden
Ferries such as Strömma Kanalbolaget and Waxholmsbolaget regularly shuttle travelers around some of Stockholm's 28,000 archipelago islands. Stromma’s 1931 steamboat SS Stockholm has a brunch cruise that runs every weekend. It's a three-hour...
Save Place
Kungsgatan 55, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden
There's a strong coffee culture in Stockholm coupled with a tradition called "fika," where one shares multiple daily coffee-and-pastry breaks with family, friends, and colleagues. Head over to award-winning Vete-Katten on Kungsgatan to dig into...
Save Place
Fisktorget 4, 411 20 Göteborg, Sweden
Feskekörka means "the fish church" and is a fitting name for the indoor fish market, built in 1874, that houses all the glimmering delicacies of the sea. (The name is also an example of typical Gothenburg humor—playing with words and...
Save Place
Stockholm, Sweden
August is definitely the month for crawfish (crayfish) parties all over Sweden, and it’s also a great opportunity to hang with friends, sing indecipherable songs, and down some tasty adult beverages. Many restaurants and cruises offer...
Save Place
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
In a city known for clean lines, Stockholm’s Södermalm district (“Söder” to locals) is surprisingly nonconformist. A slum in the 18th century, the neighborhood is now home to a mix of clothing and furniture shops; Thai,...
Save Place
0150 Oslo, Norway
Discover some of Oslo’s most important history at this medieval fortress and castle overlooking the city’s fjord approach. Built in the late 1290s by King Haakon V to protect the city from invasion, the complex has been in continuous...
Save Place
Touted as Oslo’s newest fashionable district, this onetime 19th-century industrial area has developed into a must-see destination. Many former factories now house inventive new businesses, microbreweries, clothing shops, dive bars and cool cafés....
Save Place
Bogstadveien, Oslo, Norway
Norway's longest shopping street, Bogstadveien, runs from the Royal Palace to Majorstuen, and boasts some 300 shops and cafés. Many of them are local to the area, but many will be recognisable to tourists as well. This bustling street is always...
Save Place
Skovveien 29, 0257 Oslo, Norway
A small local jeweler, Skovveien Gull, Sølv & Diamanter is located in Skovveien, right behind the Royal Palace. It prides itself in not being part of a chain, and treating the profession in an old-school manner - the staff are trained jewelers and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever