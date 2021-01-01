Norway
Collected by Deborah Porter
June 10 - 25th, 2017 Visit Oslo, Bergen, cruise the Fjords
Myrdal, Norway
Few countries can rival Norway for dramatic, jaw-dropping scenery. This view was captured on board the scenic Bergen Railway on a "Norway in a Nutshell" tour that took in the breathtaking Flåm Railway, the Aurlandsfjord, the narrow Nærøyfjord and...
Forsand Municipality, 4110 Songesand, Norway
One of Norway’s most iconic images is of a traveler dangling his legs over a cliff, a glistening fjord below his boots. Preikestolen, known in English as Pulpit Rock, is that cliff, and it can be reached only by a two-hour hike from the...
Karl Johans gate 31, 0159 Oslo, Norway
From the royal ambience of the lobby (bedecked with Murano glass chandeliers and a grand piano) to the classical elegance of the rooms, the Grand Hotel Oslo pulls out all the stops in making guests feel like visiting dignitaries—which should...
Fv64 10, 6530 Averøy, Norway
Declared "the world's best road trip" by the Guardian, a drive along western Norway's 5.2 mile Atlantic Ocean Road is certainly bound to be inspiring. The road connects the mainland with several small islands of an archipelago, winding across the...
Sollivegen 12, 9020 Tromsdalen, Norway
The Fjellheisen cablecar in Tromsø, which takes you up Mount Floya, operates 24 hours in the summer, when the Arctic sunshine stays with you all night. Whether you're planning to hike or merely to stand and gaze at the view of the...
Øvre Torvgate 24, 2815 Gjøvik, Norway
Meaning "Lye Fish," this quintessential Norwegian dish is much maligned, as I well know, having much maligned it myself. I'm not the only person to have spoken ill of the dish. Esteemed American author Garrison Keillor describes Lutefisk as "...a...
Brynjulf Bulls plass 1, 0250 Oslo, Norway
The Nobel Peace Center was opened in 2005 and is absolutely fascinating…and very humbling. It was established by Alfred Nobel (who was Swedish) in his will. He gave no reason for this but some feel it was to assuage his guilt over being the...
1, Bankplassen, 0151 Oslo, Norway
Engebret Café is still as popular as when it opened its doors 157 years ago. Back then, it was known as a second home to some of the nation’s most prolific artists, including Henrik Ibsen, Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson, Edvard Munch, Knut Hamsun, and...
Universitetsgata 13, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Established in 1837, Nasjonalgalleriet (The National Gallery) houses the country’s largest public collection of paintings, drawings, and sculptures. The focus is mainly on Norwegian art, featuring works by Munch (his perhaps most famous work, The...
Karl Johans gate, Oslo, Norway
Rådhusbrygge 2, 0160 Oslo, Norway
If you fancy seeing Oslo by boat, the "Hop on hop off’" fjord cruise is a great option. Passengers sail around the fjord, starting from City Hall and passing by Akershus Fortress, the Opera House, the museums on Bygdøy and Tjuvholmen (all these...
Bygdøynesveien 36, 0286 Oslo, Norway
This museum is dedicated to Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl (1914-2002), who gained worldwide fame when he crossed the Pacific Ocean on Kon-Tiki (a raft made from balsa wood) in 1947. After his return, Heyerdahl worked on a documentary of the...
Hovedøya, Oslo Municipality, Norway
Hovedøya is an island located in the Oslo fjord. The name derives from Norse word hǫfuð, meaning height. It probably got this name from a large hill on the Eastern part of the island where there used to be a military watch tower in Medieval times....
Bryggevegen 2, 2821 Gjøvik, Norway
The Skibladner is the world's oldest preserved paddle steamer. It does daily cruises in the summer up and down the length of Lake Mjøsa. Lake Mjøsa is either a long lake or an inland fjord, depending on whom you ask. The 150-year old Skibladner...
Sørkedalsveien 10, 0369 Oslo, Norway
Krishnas cuisine offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options, and is probably one of the cheapest places to eat in all of Oslo. As the name suggest, the dishes are inspired by Indian culture. This restaurant has been a favourite with...
0150 Oslo, Norway
This 700 year old fortress lies nestled by the Oslo fjord, still quite imposing even though lots of modern buildings have shot up all around it. The remains of the Medieval Akershus Castle lies within the fortress walls, once home to Norwegian...
Dalsbergstien 4C, 0170 Oslo, Norway
Legendary Underwater Pub has a cozy atmosphere, where punters can get something good to eat and drink in maritime surroundings, good enough for a mention in Lonely Planet and the New York Times. Not to be missed, they hold opera nights every...
Stortingsgata 24/26, 0117 Oslo, Norway
If you walk along the pavement on the trail that stretches from the Ibsen Museum to his favourite watering hole, the Grand Café, you will see one of the most accessible art collections in the country. Ibsen Sitat (Ibsen quotes) consists of 69...
Vulkan 5, 0178 Oslo, Norway
The centerpiece of the city's emerging Vulkan neighborhood, Oslo's very first food hall is a culinary utopia. Let your nose guide you to one (or five!) of 27 eateries peddling everything from cupcakes to tapas to bento boxes. Can't decide? Stop at...
Bærums Verk, Norway
This former ironworks, located west of Oslo, is now a charming little village that still retains the air from its bygone days. Picturesque cottages that used to house workers now house cafés, galleries, and museums, and the foundry itself poses as...
Oslo, Norway
If you fancy a stroll in the park but don't want to stray too far from the city centre, look no further than the Royal Palace Gardens. A typically romantic park featuring ponds, creeks, bridges and a whopping two thousand trees, the park dates...
Grensen 8, 0159 Oslo, Norway
The secluded entrance from busy Grensen Street leads you into an almost Parisian courtyard where jazz cafe Bare Jazz is located. Friendly atmosphere that welcomes all kinds of people, with a record shop on the ground floor and a coffee shop on the...
Skúlagata 28, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
we didnt stay at KEX hostel but we went there twice for burgers and coffee and cool people watching. The interior is an instagrammers dream and the abbreviated menu is a good mix of American heartiness (cheeseburgers) and delicious Scando fare...
The 418 steps to the top of Mount Aksla are worth the work for stunning panoramic views of the city, archipelago and Sunnmøre Alps. Visitors can also rent a taxi or take the city train to the summit. Hikers should start in Town Park on the west...
Take a 70-minute guided train tour of Ålesund that includes spectacular views from Mount Aksla and Borgund Fjord near Ålesund’s harbor. Other sites include the Molja Lighthouse (Norway’s oldest lighthouse, built in 1858), the Color Line Stadium,...
This stone church was rebuilt in 1909 after the town’s fire. Its nautically themed stained-glass windows are especially beautiful, as are the carved wooden pews. Large ornate frescoes designed by Norwegian artist Martin Enevold Thømt cover the...
Sukkertoppen, Ålesund, Norway
Take a leisurely hike up Sukkertoppen mountain for picturesque views of Ålesund, the Ålesund fjord and the ocean. Most visitors make the relatively easy climb in 40 to 60 minutes. It’s located on Hessa, one of the seven islands that make up the...
Rasmus Rønnebergs gate 16, 6002 Ålesund, Norway
While the architecture of Bergen dates back hundreds of years, most of Ålesund was destroyed by a devastating fire in 1904—a common problem in old Norwegian towns, where buildings were largely constructed of wood. That disaster, however, turned...
Apotekergata 16, 6004 Ålesund, Norway
No other Norwegian city looks like Ålesund. A walk around its compact streets will give you a profound appreciation of Art Nouveau architecture, but the Jugendstilsenteret (or Jugendstil Art Nouveau Centre in English) satisfies curious minds and...
Haakon VIIs gate 2, 4600 Stavanger, Norway
This landmark is the only active cathedral in Norway that dates back to the Middle Ages. Originally built in 1122 in the Anglo-Norman style, it was reconstructed with a Gothic chancel after damage from a fire in 1272. It is believed that the arm...
On the western side of a busy harbor lies Stavanger’s charming Old Town, the largest and oldest wooden house settlement in the Nordic countries—with 173 white cottages to be exact. Get lost exploring its cobblestoned streets, art galleries and...
