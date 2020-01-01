Norway
Thorvald Meyers gate 30, 0555 Oslo, Norway
World Barista Champion Tim Wendelboe has helped Norway’s light-roast coffee gain an international following. Here’s where he goes when he’s not at his eponymous coffee shop in Oslo: "This bar in the Grunerløkka neighborhood transports you to the...
Karl Johans gate 31, 0159 Oslo, Norway
From the royal ambience of the lobby (bedecked with Murano glass chandeliers and a grand piano) to the classical elegance of the rooms, the Grand Hotel Oslo pulls out all the stops in making guests feel like visiting dignitaries—which should...
Karl Johans gate 13, 0154 Oslo, Norway
Norwegian fashion institution Moods of Norway was born in 2003 and has been creating outrageous clothing ever since. They've even made a checkered suit for Perez Hilton. Moods of Norway aims to showcase the Norwegian nature, spirit, and urban...
Touted as Oslo’s newest fashionable district, this onetime 19th-century industrial area has developed into a must-see destination. Many former factories now house inventive new businesses, microbreweries, clothing shops, dive bars and cool cafés....
Karl Johans gate, Oslo, Norway
Fjærland, Norway
The Flatbreen hike in Norway is officially in the running for "Best Day Hike in the World," in my book. You'll gain 3,100 feet in elevation on the way up these stunning, glaciated valleys and mountain passes. Depending on your pace and the...
Stortingsgata 28, 0161 Oslo, Norway
Norway Designs is a haven for all designer buffs. There are several floors which specialize in different concepts; paper goods, object d'art, women's wear and accessories, furniture, you name it, they've got it covered. The brands are mostly...
Stortingsgata 22, 0161 Oslo, Norway
Dinner is a high end Chinese restaurant located across the street from Oslo’s Nationaltheatret (national theatre). Rumoured to make the city's best crispy duck, Dinner is said to rival restaurants in Soho's Chinatown - but classier. Dinner offers...
Universitetsgata 11, 0164 Oslo, Norway
If you’re looking for fine dining without losing the shirt off your back, Restaurant Eik is the place to go. For the ninth year in a row, Eik has been noted as a “Bib Gourmand” in the Michelin Guide, meaning that punters can eat truly luxurious...
