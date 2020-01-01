Norway
Collected by Doris Lyons
Lille Øvregaten 14, 5018 Bergen, Norway
This gorgeous place in the heart of Bergen was just begging to be an AFAR highlight. Board games, books, homemade cupcakes, vintage gramophones, folk indie music and disparate couches and tableware are precisely what makes this small café so...
Nedre Fretheim, 5743 Flåm, Norway
This really doesn't look like the kind of place where one would want to spend more than a few minutes in transit. Not because it is shady or unsafe - quite the contrary. But because it's so small, and virtually empty. Not a soul in sight except...
This sculpture and national heritage park was launched to critical acclaim and continues to attract visitors from far and wide. The sculptures are made by artists of a high international standard, such as Renoir, Rodin, Botero, and Dalí, and are...
Vulkan 5, 0178 Oslo, Norway
The centerpiece of the city's emerging Vulkan neighborhood, Oslo's very first food hall is a culinary utopia. Let your nose guide you to one (or five!) of 27 eateries peddling everything from cupcakes to tapas to bento boxes. Can't decide? Stop at...
Brynjulf Bulls plass 1, 0250 Oslo, Norway
The Nobel Peace Center was opened in 2005 and is absolutely fascinating…and very humbling. It was established by Alfred Nobel (who was Swedish) in his will. He gave no reason for this but some feel it was to assuage his guilt over being the...
There’s no better view than from the top of 320-meter-high Mount Fløien. Ride up on the Fløibanen Funicular, just a short walk from the cruise ship dock on Bryggen wharf. The ascent takes less than 10 minutes, with sprawling...
Bygdøynesveien 36, 0286 Oslo, Norway
This museum is dedicated to Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl (1914-2002), who gained worldwide fame when he crossed the Pacific Ocean on Kon-Tiki (a raft made from balsa wood) in 1947. After his return, Heyerdahl worked on a documentary of the...
Universitetsgata 13, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Established in 1837, Nasjonalgalleriet (The National Gallery) houses the country’s largest public collection of paintings, drawings, and sculptures. The focus is mainly on Norwegian art, featuring works by Munch (his perhaps most famous work, The...
Universitetsgata 11, 0164 Oslo, Norway
If you’re looking for fine dining without losing the shirt off your back, Restaurant Eik is the place to go. For the ninth year in a row, Eik has been noted as a “Bib Gourmand” in the Michelin Guide, meaning that punters can eat truly luxurious...
Nobels gate 32, 0268 Oslo, Norway
The Vigeland Park reminds me of Central Park in New York City. The grounds are huge and very well kept. This is the place that you might have heard of - there are over 200 statues of people in action created by artist Gustav Vigeland. In the...
Bergen, Norway
Every day one of Hurtigruten’s 11 ships departs from Bergen, the starting point for the line’s coastal voyages. Founded by King Olaf III in 1070, it’s a fitting place to begin your maritime adventure having been a center of trade for more than a...
Rasmus Rønnebergs gate 16, 6002 Ålesund, Norway
While the architecture of Bergen dates back hundreds of years, most of Ålesund was destroyed by a devastating fire in 1904—a common problem in old Norwegian towns, where buildings were largely constructed of wood. That disaster, however, turned...
Nordre gate 11, 7011 Trondheim, Norway
Norway’s third largest city (after Oslo and Bergen), Trondheim has a charming and appealing intimacy. Today the city is famous as the center of Norway’s technology industry—the country’s own Silicon Valley—but it’s the historic sites that interest...
Lofoten, Vågan Municipality, Norway
As you continue north, you reach what is the highlight for many Hurtigruten passengers, the Lofoten Islands. The area is renowned for its natural beauty, with mountains soaring from the sea to the sky and at their bases small villages of simple...
Samuel Arnesens gate 5, 9008 Tromsø, Norway
The city of Tromsø will feel like an unexpected surprise. Here, far north of the Arctic Circle, is a bustling university town. After Bergen’s monopoly on the cod trade was ended in the 18th century, the city boomed in importance and earned the...
Tøyengata 53, 0578 Oslo, Norway
Norway’s most famous artist, Edvard Munch, was raised and studied in Oslo at the end of the 19th century. It’s here that that the painter, most famous for his work The Scream, decided to move beyond the then fashionable style of Impressionism and...
Studenterlunden, Karl Johans gate 24, 0162 Oslo, Norway
Karl Johans gate is Oslo’s main street, stretching from the city’s central train station to the Royal Palace. It’s possible to walk the entire length of it in about fifteen minutes, but the point isn’t to hurry. The pedestrian-only boulevard is...
Huk Aveny 35, 0287 Oslo, Norway
Perhaps Norway’s most famous cultural attraction, the Viking Ship Museum should be at the top of any list of must-see attractions in Oslo. It is one of five museums on the Bygdøy peninsula, which sits on the western side of Oslo—the nearby...
Kirsten Flagstads Plass 1, 0150 Oslo, Norway
From the ancient Vikings to the Oslo Opera House is a journey across a thousand years. The building in white marble sits on the banks of the Oslofjord and was designed by Norway’s most famous architectural firm, Snøhetta. Since it opened in 2008,...
Bergen, Norway
Bergen, the gateway to the fjords, is Norway’s second largest city, though with a population of under 300,000, it has the relaxed feel of a small town. Before you depart on one of the many fjord cruises that begins in Bergen, you should spend some...
5743 Flåm, Norway
When you are taking in the scenery of the stunning fjord region, you may find it hard to keep your eyes on the road. You won’t have to worry about that when you leave the driving to the conductors of the Flåm Railway, perhaps the most stunning...
Kongens gate 5, 0153 Oslo, Norway
From the subtle lighting in the lobby to the seven-story central atrium featuring works by contemporary Russian artist Ekaterina Ganchukova, First Hotel Grims Grenka has a chic, edgy vibe that contrasts nicely with the neighborhood’s Old...
Nordnesparken, 5005 Bergen, Norway
It was August, so it seemed a perfectly sensible idea. I'm in Norway, land of the fjords—let's go for a splash in one! Bergen has a lovely little lido that offers you just that opportunity. Sure, you can swim in its heated outdoor pool, but the...
