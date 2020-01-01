Norway
Collected by Tracy Wiedman
Strandpromenaden 2, 0252 Oslo, Norway
The once seedy Tjuvholmen, or “Thief Island,” is the city’s newest arts district. Its showpiece is the Astrup Fearnley Museum, which reopened last September in an elegant, sail-shaped complex designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano. The open...
Tordenskiolds gate 12, 0160 Oslo, Norway
Brunost (brown cheese) is a staple of Norwegian kitchens, usually cut thin with a cheese slicer to top buttered toast or warm waffles. Despite the name, brunost isn’t technically cheese; it’s the whey of goat’s milk, boiled for hours until...
Flåm, Norway
Scandinavia
Every detail at this former farm has been carefully executed to highlight the spectacular setting, a nature preserve near Norway’s southwest coast. The hotel’s nine wood cabins hover atop metal rods discreetly drilled into boulders...
Ullevålsveien 47, 0171 Oslo, Norway
World Barista Champion Tim Wendelboe has helped Norway’s light-roast coffee gain an international following. Here’s where he goes when he’s not at his eponymous coffee shop in Oslo: "I often pick up coffee to sip at the Sankt Hanshaugen park...
Brynjulf Bulls plass 1, 0250 Oslo, Norway
The Nobel Peace Center was opened in 2005 and is absolutely fascinating…and very humbling. It was established by Alfred Nobel (who was Swedish) in his will. He gave no reason for this but some feel it was to assuage his guilt over being the...
Jernbanetorget 1, 0154 Oslo, Norway
The historic former train station, the Østbanehallen, now houses the Comfort Hotel Grand Central. Rooms feature bold graphics by Norwegian-American artist Ariel McMillion and views of the Oslo Fjord or the shopping street Karl Johans Gate. Book...
Harbak, Norway
The island of Stokkøya, just off Norway’s west coast, is for people whose idea of a “wild” beach retreat means untouched dunes, not all-night DJ dance parties. Stokkøya Sjøsenter began as a campsite but now offers accommodations for every budget....
Sollivegen 12, 9020 Tromsdalen, Norway
The Fjellheisen cablecar in Tromsø, which takes you up Mount Floya, operates 24 hours in the summer, when the Arctic sunshine stays with you all night. Whether you're planning to hike or merely to stand and gaze at the view of the...
Nedre Fretheim, 5743 Flåm, Norway
This really doesn't look like the kind of place where one would want to spend more than a few minutes in transit. Not because it is shady or unsafe - quite the contrary. But because it's so small, and virtually empty. Not a soul in sight except...
Lille Øvregaten 14, 5018 Bergen, Norway
This gorgeous place in the heart of Bergen was just begging to be an AFAR highlight. Board games, books, homemade cupcakes, vintage gramophones, folk indie music and disparate couches and tableware are precisely what makes this small café so...
Vulkan 5, 0178 Oslo, Norway
The centerpiece of the city's emerging Vulkan neighborhood, Oslo's very first food hall is a culinary utopia. Let your nose guide you to one (or five!) of 27 eateries peddling everything from cupcakes to tapas to bento boxes. Can't decide? Stop at...
Rådhusbrygge 2, 0160 Oslo, Norway
If you fancy seeing Oslo by boat, the "Hop on hop off’" fjord cruise is a great option. Passengers sail around the fjord, starting from City Hall and passing by Akershus Fortress, the Opera House, the museums on Bygdøy and Tjuvholmen (all these...
Bygdøynesveien 36, 0286 Oslo, Norway
This museum is dedicated to Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl (1914-2002), who gained worldwide fame when he crossed the Pacific Ocean on Kon-Tiki (a raft made from balsa wood) in 1947. After his return, Heyerdahl worked on a documentary of the...
There’s no better view than from the top of 320-meter-high Mount Fløien. Ride up on the Fløibanen Funicular, just a short walk from the cruise ship dock on Bryggen wharf. The ascent takes less than 10 minutes, with sprawling...
