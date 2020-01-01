Norway
Collected by Anne Nguyen , AFAR Contributor
Sjøgata 21, 9008 Tromsø, Norway
But bring a change of underwear (or two), as "the night" in Tromsø lasts from November 21 until January 21, with the short dawn bringing stunning light conditions. Despite the dark, the town is alive with festivals and cultural events, with an...
You can cruise the fjords by either going on the "Norway in a Nutshell" tour or doing it on your own. Getting to the fjords isn’t as easy you think. You need to take a series of trains, buses and ferries. After a lot of research, I found that the...
Stortingsgata 24-26, 0117 Oslo, Norway
Known in business circles as a good place to ‘see and be seen’, this grande dame of luxury food destinations is set in stately Hotel Continental, smack-dab in the middle of central Oslo. At Theatercaféen, Afternoon Tea is served every Saturday and...
Landgangen 1, 0252 Oslo, Norway
You’d be forgiven for mistaking this bold design hotel in Tjuvholmen for one of the neighborhood’s many art galleries. Billionaire owner Petter Stordalen is a sponsor of the Renzo Piano–designed Astrup Fearnley Museum of...
Bankgata 1, 9008 Tromsø, Norway
If you are in Tromsø and want to see the Northern Lights outside the city, away from the light pollution, choose Arctic Guide Service. For about an hour, they drive towards dark places while they give information about Tromsø, explanations about...
Harbak, Norway
The island of Stokkøya, just off Norway’s west coast, is for people whose idea of a “wild” beach retreat means untouched dunes, not all-night DJ dance parties. Stokkøya Sjøsenter began as a campsite but now offers accommodations for every budget....
Scandinavia
Every detail at this former farm has been carefully executed to highlight the spectacular setting, a nature preserve near Norway’s southwest coast. The hotel’s nine wood cabins hover atop metal rods discreetly drilled into boulders...
Schweigaards gate 15B, 0191 Oslo, Norway
Never heard of Esben Holmboe Bang? Experience a night at Maaemo and you’ll never forget his name. The Danish chef is the culinary genius behind Norway's prime Michelin-starred foodie destination. The restaurant's interior is deliberately sparse to...
Bankplassen 3, 0151 Oslo, Norway
Architecture fiends should make a lunch date at Café Grosch. Located on historic site Bankplassen, the building dates from 1828 and was originally used as – you guessed it – a bank. The café’s namesake was architect Christian Grosch, and even the...
Forsand Municipality, 4110 Songesand, Norway
One of Norway’s most iconic images is of a traveler dangling his legs over a cliff, a glistening fjord below his boots. Preikestolen, known in English as Pulpit Rock, is that cliff, and it can be reached only by a two-hour hike from the...
Karl Johans gate 23B, 0159 Oslo, Norway
Xích Lô is located in the heart of Oslo, in fashionable shopping centre Høyer Eger. The name is pronounced Seek lo, and is taken from the traditional bicycle that Vietnamese use for transport. The people at Xích Lô pride themselves by serving high...
Kirsten Flagstads Plass 1, 0150 Oslo, Norway
From the ancient Vikings to the Oslo Opera House is a journey across a thousand years. The building in white marble sits on the banks of the Oslofjord and was designed by Norway’s most famous architectural firm, Snøhetta. Since it opened in 2008,...
