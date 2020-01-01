NORWAY
Collected by Joshua Samuel Brown , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place
Tøyengata 53, 0578 Oslo, Norway
Norway’s most famous artist, Edvard Munch, was raised and studied in Oslo at the end of the 19th century. It’s here that that the painter, most famous for his work The Scream, decided to move beyond the then fashionable style of Impressionism and...
Save Place
Ullevål Hageby, Oslo, Norway
Ullevål Hageby is a residential area in Oslo with a historic air. Nouveau Baroque houses are nestled around a pond known as Damplassen, where you'll find small shops and a lovely bakery, usually full of yummy mummies. The idea of a 'hageby' – a...
Save Place
Kongens gate 2, 0153 Oslo, Norway
Kunsthåndverkerne i Kongensgate (Artisans of King street) can best be described as an artistically run centre for the showing and selling of different kinds of art - pottery, textiles, metalworks and glass. Founded in 1979, this centre works as a...
Save Place
Universitetsgata 18, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Oslo might not seem like a big and bustling city, but even so, it can be nice to "get away" from all the modern noise that surrounds us on a daily basis. Norlis Antikvariat (Norli's Used Book Store) was founded by Olaf Norli in 1890 and though it...
Save Place
Strandvegen 166, 9006 Tromsø, Norway
If you live in Tromso, the northernmost city in the world, you work in either the oil or the fishing industries. Since an afternoon out drilling for oil didn't seem much fun, my sister and I made our fishing debut out on the Signe I, a...
Save Place
Landgangen 1, 0252 Oslo, Norway
You’d be forgiven for mistaking this bold design hotel in Tjuvholmen for one of the neighborhood’s many art galleries. Billionaire owner Petter Stordalen is a sponsor of the Renzo Piano–designed Astrup Fearnley Museum of...
Save Place
Brynjulf Bulls plass 1, 0250 Oslo, Norway
The Nobel Peace Center was opened in 2005 and is absolutely fascinating…and very humbling. It was established by Alfred Nobel (who was Swedish) in his will. He gave no reason for this but some feel it was to assuage his guilt over being the...
Save Place
Nordnesparken, 5005 Bergen, Norway
It was August, so it seemed a perfectly sensible idea. I'm in Norway, land of the fjords—let's go for a splash in one! Bergen has a lovely little lido that offers you just that opportunity. Sure, you can swim in its heated outdoor pool, but the...
Save Place
Hundervegen, 2636 Øyer, Norway
Save Place
The best place on earth to see a healthy population of wild polar bears is the Svalbard Archipelago, in the northernmost part of Norway that falls inside the Arctic Circle. More than 60 percent of the landmass in this island group is ice-covered,...
Save Place
Tynnølsvegen 50, 2665 Lesja, Norway
Looking for a unique way to experience bucolic Norwegian life without breaking the bank? Nestled in the beautiful Gudbrandsdalen valley (about two and half hours north of Lillehammer), Tynnøl Backpackers Lodge offers visitors the chance to stay in...
Save Place
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
It’s only in the northerly waters of the Arctic Circle that travelers can encounter wild walruses. The enormous heft of these animals can only really be appreciated in person; a male walrus can weigh more than 3,000 pounds, twice the weight of a...
Save Place
Karl Johans gate 31, 0159 Oslo, Norway
From the royal ambience of the lobby (bedecked with Murano glass chandeliers and a grand piano) to the classical elegance of the rooms, the Grand Hotel Oslo pulls out all the stops in making guests feel like visiting dignitaries—which should...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever