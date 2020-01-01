Northern Italy 2016
Collected by dianne rodrigues
List View
Map View
Save Place
SC Serra, 1, 14055 Annunziata, Costigliole d'Asti AT, Italy
Winemaker Renato Ratti recently opened to the public his family’s 18th-century, 13-room villa in the Piedmont countryside. An old cellar stores decades’ worth of Ratti wines. Guided tastings can be arranged upon request, and bottles can be shipped...
Save Place
19017 Riomaggiore, SP, Italy
Having been to Italy before, I knew I would likely enjoy my maiden visit to Cinque Terre; I had no idea however, just how much. Riomaggiore is one of five picturesque villages that sit perched high above the Lingurain sea and make up what is...
Save Place
Via Guidoni, 56, 19018 Vernazza SP, Italy
I was hungry and wanted to see the sunset. As a solo traveler, getting to do both -- eat well at a table with a view -- was tough. They wanted to save the best for duos. So after being given a lame table at a chic-chic (read: super expensive) spot...
Save Place
Piazza della Consolata, 5, 10122 Torino TO, Italy
The Bicerin is a gastronomic speciality of Turin. I love both chocolate and espresso, and was delighted to discover this warming confection in a glass, also called a Bicerin. The drink is layered into the glass oh so carefully: espresso first,...
Save Place
Piazza Castello, 10121 Torino TO, Italy
Piazza Castello glistens in the sun after a sudden downpour. Much of the historic center of Torino is pedestrianized and easily explored in a couple of days. For Roman history enthusiasts the aqueducts, arches and ancient city walls are a treat....
Save Place
12060 Roddi, Province of Cuneo, Italy
The tiny hamlet of Monforte d'Alba in the Piedmont wine region south of Turin is so picture perfect and the views down into the vine-laced valley below so striking, it can feel more like a movie set than real life. That surreal feeling continued...
Save Place
Strada Micurà de Rü, 48, 39036 Badia BZ, Italy
Shuffling onto my balcony at Lagació Mountain Residencein Alta Badia armed with a cup of steaminglatte, I found an electric-green carpet spread before me. Plush with pines and dotted with medieval churches and tinyrifugi(mountain huts)clustered in...
Save Place
Riomaggiore SP, Italy
Hiking the Cinque Terre is an extraordinary way to explore the Ligurian Coast. Five villages connected only by hiking trail and rail with breathtaking coastal views and colorfully quaint villages. The trails can be challenging at times and it is...
Save Place
16036 Recco, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
Rental apartments abound along the northern coast of Italy. Snag one for the night, or the week, and make an evening of cooking in! Peruse the local fruit/vegetable market for seasonal produce, and gather the freshest of fish from a local...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever