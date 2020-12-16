Northern California
Collected by Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert
Exploring Yosemite and the NoCal coast
Glacier Point Rd, Yosemite Valley, CA 95389, USA
Located 3,200 feet above Half Dome Village, Glacier Point offers some of the best views in the park to the high country beyond. The View Terrace looks out to Half Dome, Vernal Fall, and Nevada Fall as well as Liberty Cap to the east, while the...
Piedras Blancas, California 93452, USA
Piedras Blancas was one of my favorite spots on our driving trip down the Pacific Highway in California. I could have spent hours watching the elephant seals sun bathe while the young pups clumsily try to wedge their way into the huddle.
1306 Tamson Dr # 201, Cambria, CA 93428, USA
Cambria is worth a brief stop when driving between San Francisco and L.A. on the Route 1 Pacific Highway. It's best known for its proximity to Hearst Castle and the sun bathing seals at Piedras Blancas, but the town itself has a cute main street...
Pacific Grove, CA, USA
My husband exploring the tidal pools with the sea birds off Sunset Drive.
Pacific Grove, CA, USA
Pacific Grove is a quaint town on the Monterey Peninsula and a tranquil place to admire Pacific views of the ocean or the monarchs when they're traveling through the area. The coastal landscape was swarmed by fiery ice plants when we visited in...
Mariposa Grove, California 93623, USA
My husband and I enjoyed a pleasant hike among the sequoias and pines at Mariposa Grove in the southern portion of Yosemite. Head out early to avoid the crowds who hit this popular spot to see the 2,700-year-old Grizzly Giant sequoia in the Lower...
Sutter St, San Francisco, CA, USA
Good street art is like finding a fun secret when traveling.
