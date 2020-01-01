Northern California
Collected by Kelly Waldron
5766 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars unveiled its new FAY Outlook & Visitor Center last week with a gala event of historic proportions. Not only did we oooh and ahhh over the Javier Barba of Barcelona designed structure which sits on a little hill, but we...
1075 California Blvd, Napa, CA 94559, USA
For those of you lucky enough to live within a couple of hours of driving distance from Napa, the entire valley is your oyster . . or your glass of wine for the weekend. Silicon Valley, Berkeley, Sausalito and SFO are several jumping off points...
610 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Think of the Oxbow like a high-end shopping mall for food and wine. On the east side of the Napa River, the market brings together a number of epicurean purveyors under one roof (well, technically, it’s three different roofs). The result:...
3909 Frei Rd, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
Cruising along the winding roads that meander though the Russian River Valley of Sonoma, there are myriad wineries that will entice any thirsty traveler. One particular standout is Lynmar Estate, which produces excellent Pinot Noir and Chardonnay...
20 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
The Russian River Valley in Sonoma County is a wonderful day trip from San Francisco. Pack a picnic and reserve a raft from SOAR Inflatables, and spend a summer day moseying down the river. Go early or late in the season to avoid crowds and have...
16228 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446, USA
Fuel up for a hike at the nearby Armstrong Redwoods reserve at the Big Bottom Market in Guerneville. You'll find snacks, such as cured meats, artisanal pickles, and local cheeses, to enjoy in the picnic area. For something heartier, order the...
Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
The craggy-rock view from the top of the staircase out to the Point Reyes National Seashore looks just fine from the top. But you didn't drive all this way to stand at the top while everyone else descends to see the historic Point Reyes...
Inverness, CA, USA
Explore the natural beauty of West Marin, with plenty of small towns to explore. At Point Reyes Station, stop at the CowGirl Creamery to grab a picnic lunch while exploring the small shops, or head to Point Reyes National Seashore. Later stop in...
Inverness, CA, USA
Before getting into Point Reyes, stop by Inverness' Busy Bee Bakery on Sir Francis Drake Blvd. for a delicious homemade pastry and latté. Once in Point Reyes Station head to Coyuchi Outlet for discounts on top quality bed linens, robes and...
1 Sausalito - San Francisco Ferry Bldg, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
The Ferry Building in San Francisco is a must for any food lover, and Cowgirl Creamery is one of my favorite stops. This producer of artisanal cheeses is a place to pick up cheese for a snack or picnic and to ask questions about California cheese....
Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
Point Reyes is a special location with hiking trails, historic farms, and the small towns of Inverness and Point Reyes Station with lovely local food finds and little shops. To get to the lighthouse just follow the road signs from Inverness, and...
Drakes Bay, California, USA
A lot of people are aware of Hog Island in Tomales Bay, but just a few minutes down the road is Drake's Bay which also offers fresh oysters on the cheap. It may not have as many tables and areas to eat, but it also doesn't have the crowds and you...
Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
On beautiful Drakes Bay, the beach is wonderful on a nice sunny day. And it's quite a treat to have access to pretty good food, out of the wind and with a great view from this cafe.
Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
My all time favorite thing to do in Northern California when the fog clears! Shucking without gloves is risky business though!
Pierce Point Rd, Inverness, CA 94937, USA
If you have a clear day and the fog hasn't quite yet settled in from the ocean, a great hike in the Point Reyes National Seashore is the Tomales Point Trail. Park at the Historic Pierce Point Ranch and then follow the out and back trail 4.7 miles...
23240 CA-1, Marshall, CA 94940, USA
It always feels like a different world anywhere in the beautiful Point Reyes National Seashore area, and an evening at the hidden Nick's Cove in Marshall, will have you in love with Tomales Bay. The property was recently overhauled by a group of...
20215 Shoreline Hwy, Marshall, CA 94940, USA
What a great way to spend a spring day in the Bay Area. Hog Island in Tamales Bay has very tasty oysters, a fun staff and a very friendly, comfortable environ. It used to be solely shuck it yourself and bring your own beverages. Although that is...
20215 Shoreline Hwy, Marshall, CA 94940, USA
Stop at Scribe Winery and pick up a bottle of their newly released rosé to pair with oysters at Hog Island in Marshall, CA. Picnic tables overlook Tomales Bay and must be reserved in advance. Throw the oysters on the grill or eat them raw and don’...
4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
This refined 28-acre resort set in the rolling hills between downtown Sonoma and downtown Napa makes guests feel relaxed the moment they check in. The vistas are unobstructed from the resort’s pool areas, and many of the property’s 94...
1240 Duhig Rd, Napa, CA 94559, USA
A replica of the Taittinger-owned Chateau de la Marquetterie in Champagne, Domaine Carneros, perched amid endlessly sprawling vineyards of chardonnay and pinot noir in the Los Carneros growing region between Napa and Sonoma, is like a Disneyland...
2201 Imola Ave, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Skyline's variety of trails—of various lengths and difficulties—enable some energizing exercise between wine tastings in Napa. Hiking, biking, or horsebacking through the 16 miles of trails just on the edge of town provides a welcome escape into...
2222 3rd Ave, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Napa Valley’s newest sub-appellation is just 10 miles east of downtown Napa but it is tucked into a pocket of the Valley that feels like a throwback to the pre-Mondavi days—when the region was a diverse agricultural area and winemaking was a labor...
4086 Byway E, Napa, CA 94558, USA
If you really want to get a feel for the beauty of Napa, take to the air. We spent a glorious hour or so floating above the valley of the vines, after being picked up from our hotel, taken to the venue and given coffee and something to snack on...
25050 CA-1, Jenner, CA 95450, USA
Salt Point Park is in the Northern part of Sonoma County in California. There are 20 miles of trails in this park and we hiked the Central Trail to the Pygmy Forest and looped around the Prairie to the South Trail to return via the Powerline...
Cazadero, CA 95421, USA
We hiked the Rhododendron state reserve in March, so the rhododendrons weren't in bloom. May is supposed to be the best time to see the blooms. I did see rhododendron plants in profusion, so I can only imagine how gorgeous this hike will be when...
Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
The Sea Ranch, a community located three hours north of San Francisco on the coast, comes close to Utopia for me. Founded by a group of UC Berkeley architects in the 1960s, Sea Ranch was conceived as a rustic escape from the city. The houses are...
42401 CA-1, Gualala, CA 95445, USA
Gualala Point has 195 acres of forest land and coastline. We made a long loop from where we parked just off hwy 1 past some campgrounds and then hiked back over 1 and along the Gualala River. It's not a long hike and the trail is mostly flat, with...
9010 E Harney Ln, Lodi, CA 95240, USA
I had heard a lot of talk about the Lodi region of Northern California wine country lately, but I didn't expect the wine tasting experience there to be so rewarding. Harney Lane Winery showcases the best aspects of Lodi wine country: a family-run...
