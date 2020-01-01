North America
Collected by Rob Dalton
Hanalei Bay, Hawaii, USA
Kauai's Hanalei Bay may be one of the most magical places on the planet. I swear some of the locals start paddleboarding at sunrise and don't come back in until sundown. I've paddleboarded in calm waters, but this was my first time trying to...
1 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37402, USA
Perched over the river that runs through downtown Chattanooga, the Tennessee Aquarium offers a novel way to discover the magic of sea life. Exhibits here trace the path from mountain streams to the sea, showcasing aquatic animals in...
3315 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, USA
When a client of mine told me that these were the best macaroons she's had since leaving Paris, I had to go try them out. I've yet to go to France, but these are definitely the best macaroons I've eaten. They can be found at Renaud's in Santa...
1150 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1J3, Canada
When the Drake Hotel opened in 2004, it not only enhanced the Toronto hotel scene, it helped revitalize the West Queen West neighborhood. This was long before the rapper Drake (no relation) became known as a Toronto ambassador. The design-oriented...
2259 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Built in the Roaring Twenties, the Royal Hawaiian ushered in the glam age of Waikiki Beach. The so-called Pink Palace, a Spanish Moorish–style confection set on bright-green lawns was, at the time, the priciest hotel project in the Pacific...
313 1/2 N Second Ave, Alpena, MI 49707, USA
This breathtaking natural wildlife preserve is just a part of everyday life for the residents of Alpena, Michigan, as it winds through town bordered by running paths draped in weeping willows. Take a kayak out with Erin Riopelle, who started her...
880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Located near the airport on Harbor Island Drive, C Level boasts one of the best views of San Diego's skyline. Go for happy hour—served on weekdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.—when you can order $6 appetizers. The rice paper-wrapped prawns and the...
1548 Quivira Way, San Diego, CA 92109, USA
A 2.5 hour tour of Mission Bay in a kayak is even better on a full moon. And, if you go during the summer months, you will get a front seat viewing of the nightly fireworks that go off at Sea World right there over the bay. I did this a couple...
30 Tramway Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122, USA
The Sandía Mountains rise to over 10,000 feet behind Albuquerque. From the top, the view over New Mexico is unparalleled: on a clear day, your eyes can take in eleven thousand square miles--almost one-tenth of the state! The quickest way up is the...
Fairlane Plaza, 300 Town Center Drive, Fairlane Plaza, Dearborn, MI 48126, USA
Many hotels strive for excellence, but The Henry, an Autograph Hotel in Dearborn, MI, actually achieves what might be close to the vision of Henry Ford. Located close to both downtown Detroit and The Henry Ford Museum, The Henry is a a Marriott...
3600 Heidelberg St, Detroit, MI 48207, USA
Detroit artist Tyree Guyton took a look around his neighborhood and was unhappy with what he saw. So he decided to do something about it. The Heidelberg Project, a public art display exploding across Heidelberg Street in eastern Detroit, is the...
754 Silica Rd NW, George, WA 98848, USA
We were lucky enough to see Phish on a gorgeous August day at the Gorge Amphitheatre, which overlooks the Columbia River in central Washington. The Gorge is one of the most stunning places in the U.S. to see a show, and as the sun sets over the...
