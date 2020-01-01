Normandy
Collected by Virginia Wayne
14710 Colleville-sur-Mer, France
The cemetery site is a memorial to those whom lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. The spot sits on a cliff overlooking Omaha Beach and the English Channel and it quite beautiful. You can't help to feel drawn in by the...
Rue du Bienvenu, 14400 Bayeux, France
Experience one of the best Cathedrals in Europe. We went to Bayeux to see the tapestry and discovered this amazing place and were blown away when we got inside. If you go to Normandy do not pass this town, the Bayeux tapestry, 70m of tapestry...
50170 Mont Saint-Michel, France
It's safe to say there’s nothing in the world quite like this magical island, topped by a medieval monastery that rises out of the bay like a heavenly apparition. It’s said that, early in the 8th century, a bishop in nearby Avranches...
Rue Koenig, 50480 Sainte-Mère-Église, France
On the surface it might seem a bit out of place that a church honors warriors with beautiful stained glass. But in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, the first village liberated by the Allies on the morning of June 6, 1944, the central church on the square...
Giverny, France
The sun was warm and had a different illumination that came through this photograph of Monet's gardens. This father and child felt like a moment in time captured that could be 1811 or 2011.
5 Avenue des Tilleuls, 14340 Cambremer, France
Beyond its rich history, Normandy is perhaps best known for its local specialties - salted caramel, creamy milk, a variety of pungent cheeses and heady cider. One of the best spots in the region for the latter is at Pierre Huet in Cambremer where...
Lieu Labbé, 14340 La Houblonnière, France
Drive through the countryside enjoying the green rolling hills of Normandy along the Cider Route. You’ll be able to stop and do plenty of Calvados tasting. Calvados (apple brandy) is made when apples are harvested and pressed into a juice that is...
26 Place Michel Vermughen, 14430 Beuvron-en-Auge, France
La Cave de Beuvron is located in Beuvron-en-Auge one of the main stops on La Route du Cidre in Normandy, a driving circuit that is breathtakingly beautiful. The shop owners are extremely friendly folks and very knowledgeable on the area, they are...
