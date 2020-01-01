Normandy
Collected by Miriam Korich
Rue du Bienvenu, 14400 Bayeux, France
Experience one of the best Cathedrals in Europe. We went to Bayeux to see the tapestry and discovered this amazing place and were blown away when we got inside. If you go to Normandy do not pass this town, the Bayeux tapestry, 70m of tapestry...
14710 Colleville-sur-Mer, France
The cemetery site is a memorial to those whom lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. The spot sits on a cliff overlooking Omaha Beach and the English Channel and it quite beautiful. You can't help to feel drawn in by the...
Rue du Bienvenu, 14400 Bayeux, France
The Norman town of Bayeux has their own famed basilica and cathedral (the second largest of its kind in France, behind the one on the Paris) and it's well worth the trip while you're in town seeing the Bayeux Tapestry or waiting for your pick-up...
Château d'Audrieu, 14250 Audrieu, France
Dining at the Relais & Chateau restaurant inside the Château d' Audrieu is a wonderful fine dining experience. In reality, there aren't a ton of fine dining restaurants in this part of France, so it is a nice change if you are visiting for a week....
26 Place Michel Vermughen, 14430 Beuvron-en-Auge, France
La Cave de Beuvron is located in Beuvron-en-Auge one of the main stops on La Route du Cidre in Normandy, a driving circuit that is breathtakingly beautiful. The shop owners are extremely friendly folks and very knowledgeable on the area, they are...
3 Le Château, 14610 Fontaine-Henry, France
One of the few chateaus that I have been to outside of Loire, the Château de Fontaine-Henry is located in Normandy and I basically stumbled upon while out and about explore the backroads of this beautiful region. It is unique in it is one of the...
14000 Caen, France
Spotting the Abbey of Saint-Étienne, also called Abbaye aux Hommes or Men's Abbey, in Caen is not hard at all. It's towers are dominating the city. When you are next to it, the towers look like they are touching the sky. Along with the Abbaye aux...
Rue Koenig, 50480 Sainte-Mère-Église, France
On the surface it might seem a bit out of place that a church honors warriors with beautiful stained glass. But in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, the first village liberated by the Allies on the morning of June 6, 1944, the central church on the square...
14400 Bayeux, France
Normandy is an extremely picturesque area of France with its lush fields, gardens, and pretty little towns and villages. And then there are the half-timbered houses of northern France.The old wooden and stucco houses in Normandy are an example of...
Pointe du Hoc, France
In Normandy in northern France, between Utah beach and Omaha beach, there is a cliff top known as Pointe du Hoc. The Germans built bunkers and gun pits at this spot to defend their military position from the Allies. Standing in one of the bunkers,...
Pont de Normandie, 14600 Honfleur, France
Make sure that your Normandy itinerary includes crossing the Pont de Normandie cable bridge. Completed in 1995 this bridge spans the river Seine linking Le Havre to Honfleur in Normandy. Not only is it fun to drive over, but there’s also a...
