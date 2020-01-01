Nordic adventure
Collected by emily hollingsworth
List View
Map View
Save Place
Slussgatan 1, 411 06 Göteborg, Sweden
If I only had one day in Gothenburg, I would spend the afternoon at the harbor. Maybe first dinner aboard the Barque Viking, which after a number of resurrections is now a hotel and restaurant. Afterwards, the Gothenburg Opera is a sight to see....
Save Place
Hovedøya, Oslo Municipality, Norway
Hovedøya is an island located in the Oslo fjord. The name derives from Norse word hǫfuð, meaning height. It probably got this name from a large hill on the Eastern part of the island where there used to be a military watch tower in Medieval times....
Save Place
Nobels gate 32, 0268 Oslo, Norway
The Vigeland Park reminds me of Central Park in New York City. The grounds are huge and very well kept. This is the place that you might have heard of - there are over 200 statues of people in action created by artist Gustav Vigeland. In the...
Save Place
Rådhusbrygge 2, 0160 Oslo, Norway
If you fancy seeing Oslo by boat, the "Hop on hop off’" fjord cruise is a great option. Passengers sail around the fjord, starting from City Hall and passing by Akershus Fortress, the Opera House, the museums on Bygdøy and Tjuvholmen (all these...
Save Place
1, Bankplassen, 0151 Oslo, Norway
Engebret Café is still as popular as when it opened its doors 157 years ago. Back then, it was known as a second home to some of the nation’s most prolific artists, including Henrik Ibsen, Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson, Edvard Munch, Knut Hamsun, and...
Save Place
Vulkan 5, 0178 Oslo, Norway
The centerpiece of the city's emerging Vulkan neighborhood, Oslo's very first food hall is a culinary utopia. Let your nose guide you to one (or five!) of 27 eateries peddling everything from cupcakes to tapas to bento boxes. Can't decide? Stop at...
Save Place
Wergelandsveien 29, 0167 Oslo, Norway
For bookish types, Kafé Oslo is the place to go. This restaurant serves down-to-earth, fuss-free food – everything from appetizers to a full three-course meal. As a literary café, Kafé Oslo offers literary events where authors come to cook their...
Save Place
Kristian Augusts gate 14, 0164 Oslo, Norway
At Elias, a quaint little eatery located next to the National Gallery (another afar.com highlight), you’ll find exciting food at competitive prices. The people at Elias focus on fuss-free food: organic drinks, hand-brewed coffee, Norwegian beers,...
Save Place
Landgangen 1, 0252 Oslo, Norway
You’d be forgiven for mistaking this bold design hotel in Tjuvholmen for one of the neighborhood’s many art galleries. Billionaire owner Petter Stordalen is a sponsor of the Renzo Piano–designed Astrup Fearnley Museum of...
Save Place
You can cruise the fjords by either going on the "Norway in a Nutshell" tour or doing it on your own. Getting to the fjords isn’t as easy you think. You need to take a series of trains, buses and ferries. After a lot of research, I found that the...
Save Place
Sommarøy, Norway
Save Place
Forsand Municipality, 4110 Songesand, Norway
One of Norway’s most iconic images is of a traveler dangling his legs over a cliff, a glistening fjord below his boots. Preikestolen, known in English as Pulpit Rock, is that cliff, and it can be reached only by a two-hour hike from the...
Save Place
Fv64 10, 6530 Averøy, Norway
Declared "the world's best road trip" by the Guardian, a drive along western Norway's 5.2 mile Atlantic Ocean Road is certainly bound to be inspiring. The road connects the mainland with several small islands of an archipelago, winding across the...
Save Place
South Harbour, 00130 Helsinki, Finland
Cruising the Baltic in the middle of summer is an experience not to be forgotten. We had the opportunity to dock in the South Harbor, which is conveniently located within walking distance of the city's center. This is a view looking north toward...
Save Place
Last week we spent 5 days in Copenhagen, Denmark. October is, for me, the best time to visit. It's colder and there are more chances for rain but the number of tourists is drastically lower. I did not feel suffocated by them at all. Nyhavn harbor...
Save Place
Bådsmandsstræde 43, 1407 København K, Denmark
In 1971, squatters moved into the barracks on an abandoned military base and established Freetown Christiania, an autonomous district in the middle of the city. Later, many dwellers built their own homes on the 86-acre property. Although the...
Save Place
Ved Stranden 26, 1061 København, Denmark
I'm usually not a fan of these types of tourist tours. In the case of the Copenhagen canal tours though, it's well worth making an exception. Not only do the boats show you a number of popular parts of Copenhagen, they'll also take you into areas...
Save Place
Ved Stranden 10, 1061 København, Denmark
Situated overlooking the canal with a partial view of the Danish parliament, this elegant little wine bar has clean decor inspired by Danish design and a relaxed but engaging ambience.
Save Place
Toldbodgade 24-28, 1253 København, Denmark
The Copenhagen Admiral Hotel began its life as an 18th-century warehouse on the Copenhagen waterfront, before being turned into a maritime-themed hotel in the 1970s. With the royal family’s Amalienborg Palace on one side, the lively and...
Save Place
H. C. Andersens Blvd. 8, 1553 København, Denmark
Originally built as luxury apartments near the Tivoli Gardens and City Hall, in central Copenhagen, the historic building now housing Hotel Alexandra has been a hotel since early 1890. After World War II, when it became the Hotel Alexandra, each...
Save Place
Nørre Søgade 11, 1370 København, Denmark
Perched on Peblinge Sø, one of Copenhagen’s man-made lakes, Hotel Kong Arthur is hidden away within the walls of an 1882 apprentices’ residence, on the edge of the hip Nørrebro neighborhood. From the outside, it looks like any other historic...
Save Place
Sankt Peders Stræde 34, 1453 København, Denmark
Located in converted historic townhouses amid the winding streets of Copenhagen’s lively Latin Quarter, Hotel SP34 opened in early 2014 as an homage to the neighborhood and to mid-century Danish design. Each room is outfitted in clean-lined...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever