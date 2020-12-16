NOLA
Collected by Louis Rothschild
life in easy land, the big easy of course.
French Quarter Fest is billed as the largest free concert in the South and features local musicians of varied genres. Over the course of four days in April, you can experience all kinds of music, by over 100 performers scattered throughout the...
Alexandria, LA, USA
Set in central Louisiana’s heartland, this city on the banks of the Red River overflows each year with Mardi Gras merrymakers. While the main draw is a blowout parade on March 2, with marching bands, whimsical floats and more than 20 krewes...
Baton Rouge, LA, USA
Louisiana’s capital hosts tens of thousands of Mardi Gras revelers each year with a series of parades, parties and cultural events hosted by the city’s seven krewes. The fun starts on Feb. 15, when the Krewe of Jupiter hosts the first parade, and...
The deep-rooted traditions in this traditional Cajun enclave take a festive turn during Mardi Gras season. The events here—including parades, barbecues and crawfish boils put on by 20 local krewes—are smaller and more intimate than those in...
Houma, LA, USA
Deep in south Louisiana bayou country, the Cajun community of Houma hosts a Mardi Gras celebration with no fewer than 13 different krewes hosting parades over the two-week period leading to Mardi Gras Day (or Fat Tuesday, which is March 4 this...
Lake Charles, LA, USA
Mardi Gras season in this southwest Louisiana city gets an early start with a Twelfth Night celebration on Jan. 6 that features more than 60 krewes in full costume. An array of lively events follows, including a gumbo cook-off on March 1, a...
Lafayette, LA, USA
This city—which calls itself the Capital of Cajun Mardi Gras—hosts a two-week celebration that includes nine separate parades (including one for dogs), a five-day local food and music festival starting Feb. 28, a newcomer’s festival on March 2,...
Monroe, LA, USA
Visitors looking for a taste—but not a deluge—of Mardi Gras spirit can join the one-day March 2 celebration in this northeast Louisiana city. The events here highlight family fun and include a children’s parade in the morning, a costumed pet...
Basile, LA 70515, USA
In Cajun communities such as Basile, Eunice, Church Point and Mamou, Mardi Gras culminates each year with a traditional Fat Tuesday courir, or “run.” This is not a sporting jog, but a madcap dash led by the Mardi Gras capitaine through the streets...
Shreveport, LA, USA
Hundreds of thousands of revelers converge for Mardi Gras in this northwest Louisiana city, where the draws include a massive Martin Luther King Day parade by the Krewe of Harambee, dog and cat parades by the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux (Jan. 22),...
130 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
A Sazerac is composed of whiskey and absinthe, and nowhere sports classier digs for this signature cocktail than the Sazerac Bar of the Roosevelt Hotel in downtown New Orleans, where the low lights flow over heavy wood tables and the big leather...
French Quarter, New Orleans, LA, USA
You don't need to work hard to explore New Orleans' diverse architecture. Take a walk around the French Quarter and you'll see Creole cottages and pre-Civil War townhouses with wrought-iron balconies. Hop on a street car and take in the antebellum...
307 Exchange Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
How to choose between sweet potato biscuits, truffle grits, and the free-range lamb meatloaf sandwich? Try them all! (Just kidding) As a solo diner, I skipped the sweet potato biscuits (sadly). The grits and sandwich looked and tasted like...
What a trippy and unique experience. Tourists and locals alike are crowded shoulder to shoulder on this revolving carnival ride, ordering drinks with exotic names like Vieux Carré, London Fairy, and Corpse Reviver. And Sazeracs, of course....
2800 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Exposed brick, dark wood and plenty of natural light beget the handsome space at Coquette, which occupies an unassuming corner on Magazine Street in the tony Garden District. Chef Michael Stoltzfus marries his Eastern Shore sensibilities (crab...
