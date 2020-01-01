Nola
Collected by Ellen Fortier
514 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Little-known fact: New Orleans was the first place in North America to license pharmacists (starting in 1769, when the city was still under Spanish rule). After Louisiana became a territory, the U.S. governor extended the requirement, also...
936 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
After bar-hopping in the quarter the previous night, the subdued scene at Bellocq was a welcome departure. The tipple to order here is the cobbler -- served in a tin can with a skewer of fruit on top -- but I went with my go-to negroni. And while...
5240 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Named after Dot Domilise and her daughter-in-law Patti, this shack-like corner shop on Annunciation draws locals and in-the-know visitors for some of the city's best po' boys. You can't really go wrong whether you opt for the hot smoked sausage...
New Orleans, LA, USA
Frenchmen Street is, more or less, the local-music version of Bourbon Street. It also has its share of tourists trundling about with go-cups in hand, but they’re drawn more by the music than the drink. Plan to spend an evening (things start...
2440 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
A local friend recommended Cake Cafe in the Bywater, so a friend and I stopped for lunch after exploring all afternoon. The humble bakery has some of the best sandwiches I've ever had, including my favorite, the crab sandwich, pictured here. It's...
Algiers Point, New Orleans, LA 70114, USA
Is there anything more romantic than a sunset? Do as the locals do and watch the sun go down over the Mississippi from Riverview Park, a.k.a. "The Fly." For river views from a different perspective, take the ferry to Algiers Point, where you can...
1403 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Chef Tory McPhail was recently named James Beard's Best Chef South and his forward-looking take on Creole classics keeps this New Orleans institution, which has launched the careers of the likes of Paul Prudhomme and Emeril Lagasse, current....
923 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
The fragrant, pleasingly cluttered Central Grocery is a holdover from an era when Italian-run groceries occupied storefronts throughout the city. This timeworn shop across from the French Market still boasts an old-world charm, filled with tall...
Piety St, New Orleans, LA, USA
Even if you get powdered sugar all over your face, it's worth going to Café du Monde for a sweet treat with your sweet. Warning: each order comes with three beignets, so be prepared to share (or get two bags). Pralines are a thing in New Orleans...
511 St Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Stock up on provisions, find yourself a picnic blanket, and take advantage of New Orleans' many stretches of green. Hit up Johnny's Po' Boys in the Quarter for fried oysters, meatballs, or even hamburger meat on Leidenheimer French bread and grab...
800 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Café Du Monde is always open; it’s the clientele that changes—from visiting families and local pensioners early in the morning, to couples in the evening, to Bourbon Street refugees looking for coffee and ballast in the...
130 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
A Sazerac is composed of whiskey and absinthe, and nowhere sports classier digs for this signature cocktail than the Sazerac Bar of the Roosevelt Hotel in downtown New Orleans, where the low lights flow over heavy wood tables and the big leather...
New Orleans, LA 70114, USA
If you're looking for some quiet time while visiting New Orleans (what?), consider heading across the river to Algiers Point—a residential section of New Orleans on the west bank of the Mississippi River, full of Creole cottages and other...
What a trippy and unique experience. Tourists and locals alike are crowded shoulder to shoulder on this revolving carnival ride, ordering drinks with exotic names like Vieux Carré, London Fairy, and Corpse Reviver. And Sazeracs, of course....
2036 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
My first advice to anyone visiting New Orleans is always the same: explore the wonderful neighborhoods outside of the French Quarter. Take the St. Charles Avenue streetcar and when you're tired of gawking at the Garden District mansions, hop off...
6500 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70118, USA
Audubon Park sits on the site of a former sugar plantation—the only plantation in the city that wasn’t subsequently developed for homes or businesses. It’s about 25 minutes via streetcar from downtown, but feels a world apart,...
811 Conti St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
Po’boys are on just about every New Orleans visitor’s list of must-eats. They’re a longtime local favorite—built on long, thin-crusted bread that is satisfyingly audible on first bite. Killer Poboys embraces tradition and then adds to it, with...
2401 St Ann St, New Orleans, LA 70119, USA
“Well, we’ll see about that!” loudly harrumphs an endless of stream of out-of-town customers, eager to challenge the claim that Willie Mae’s makes “the world’s best fried chicken.” They’re usually...
It's one thing to stand on the riverbank and gaze at the waters of the mighty Mississippi River, but to get really up close and personal with the river, consider a cruise on the steamboat Natchez. River cruises depart twice daily, and live jazz...
3001 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
The words "free beer" should get the attention of anyone of legal drinking age. I stumbled upon the free brewery tour at NOLA Brewing and highly recommend the experience as both informative and delicious. Free tours are offered Fridays, Saturdays,...
3926 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Magazine Street stretches from Canal Street through the Garden District and all the way up to Audubon Park. Missed by visitors who don't venture out of the French Quarter, the street offers an array of great restaurants, boutiques, art galleries...
630 St Peter, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Gumbo anyone? Bring your appetite to the Gumbo Shop in the French Quarter. The menu offers something for everyone, from Cajun to Creole, cocktails through dessert, at moderate prices. The Gumbo Shop offers indoor seating and a cozy open air...
St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA, USA
For only $1.25, you can take a ride back in time on the St. Charles Avenue Streetcar, the oldest continuously operating streetcar in the world. The mahogany seats and brass fittings speak to the long history of this New Orleans treasure. “This is...
56 Dreyfous Dr, New Orleans, LA 70119, USA
Yes, beignets and café au lait are the quintessential New Orleans treat. Visitors who plan to venture beyond the French Quarter should make plans to sit and linger at the Morning Call, a charming cafe set in the midst of The Big Easy’s vast City...
2209 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Visitors to the Garden District would be well rewarded by a stop at District, on Magazine Street near Jackson. It was here during a recent visit that I enjoyed the most delicious donuts I've ever had. And that is high praise, considering that...
Bywater, New Orleans, LA, USA
The French Quarter, the Central Business District, and the Garden District are well-trodden neighborhoods—and it's there that you'll find the largest concentration of hotels, restaurants, and bars. But it's worth checking out the rest of the city,...
221 Camp St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Alan Walter, the creative director at Loa, the bar at the International House, was stamping menus (on vintage game boards) when I wandered in. I was intrigued by his foppish hair and 70s style ensemble – and even more intrigued by his...
115 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Ralph Brennan's Red Fish Grill pairs eclectic, of-the-sea décor with some of the best seafood in town. Don't miss the BBQ oysters with Crystal Hot Sauce and blue cheese dressing. Next door, Bourbon House is known for its towering plateaux de...
600 Poland Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Why is a wine shop in a raggedy building at the far edges of a downriver Bywater neighborhood such a buzzed-about stop? Step out the back door and you’ll get your answer. The spacious if scruffy backyard—festooned with string lights...
144 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Bourbon House is one of New Orleans' best restaurants, serving fresh seafood (oysters topped with caviar!) and dishes made with local ingredients. In fact, over 70% of ingredients are sourced within 150 miles. Moreover, Bourbon House is passionate...
French Quarter, New Orleans, LA, USA
You don't need to work hard to explore New Orleans' diverse architecture. Take a walk around the French Quarter and you'll see Creole cottages and pre-Civil War townhouses with wrought-iron balconies. Hop on a street car and take in the antebellum...
701 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
A National Historic Landmark that has also been named one of America’s Great Public Spaces, Jackson Square is the historic heart of New Orleans. Under the French, it went by the name the Place d’Armes and it wasn’t until the first half of the 19th...
813 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
The French 75 is attached to historic Arnaud’s Restaurant, founded in 1918 and located just off Bourbon Street. Once you get through the doors, you’ll feel miles away from the crass college-age drinkers and luridly colored beverages a...
615 Pere Antoine Alley, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
As the oldest Catholic cathedral in continual use in the United States, St. Louis Cathedral is something you won't want to miss on your trip through the Big Easy. Enjoy the spiritual splendor of the interior, then meander the laid-back streets...
1000 Howard Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113, USA
Discover a history that can be felt and a little local flavor with one of the many tours available or explore it all on your own. The beauty of this cemetery is a reflection of it's location. Worn and unkempt, its air of mysterious romanticism can...
401 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
The very first restaurant that was recommended to me by the bellhop at my hotel was Mother's Restaurant. Mother's is one of the oldest and most successful restaurants in the NOLA. The line to get inside stretches down the sidewalk to the back of...
3645 LA-18, Vacherie, LA 70090, USA
New Orleans has plenty to distract, but nearby plantation country, with its grand homes, period antiques, and oak-lined drives, is worth a detour. Rent a car and head west along the Great River Road. Highlights include Laura Plantation, where a...
3322 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
The Garden District has a lot of things going for it but I'd put Slim Goodies at the top of the list. They're renowned for their sweet potato pancakes (light, fluffy, amazing) and clever names for their breakfast mashups like the above Jewish...
813 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
Arnaud's Restaurant has been serving classic Creole cuisine in the French Quarter since 1918. After having a craft cocktail in their French 75 vintage lounge (once an all-gentleman's club when it first opened), head into their main dining room to...
