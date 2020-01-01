NOLA
Collected by Maryam Sharak
List View
Map View
NOLA trip - March 2015
Save Place
615 Pere Antoine Alley, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
As the oldest Catholic cathedral in continual use in the United States, St. Louis Cathedral is something you won't want to miss on your trip through the Big Easy. Enjoy the spiritual splendor of the interior, then meander the laid-back streets...
Save Place
Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA, USA
Some find this narrow, neon-lit French Quarter street appealing, others appalling. But it’s worth a stroll either way. It’s as if all the sins of mankind and then some were rounded up and corralled here—tawdry strip shows, cheap and potent drinks,...
Save Place
623 Frenchmen St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
This Frenchmen Street landmark offers up a steady parade of remarkable local musicians from late afternoon until early morning, with an emphasis on foot-tapping traditional and swing jazz. Musicians play on a low stage against the front window;...
Save Place
French Quarter, New Orleans, LA, USA
You don't need to work hard to explore New Orleans' diverse architecture. Take a walk around the French Quarter and you'll see Creole cottages and pre-Civil War townhouses with wrought-iron balconies. Hop on a street car and take in the antebellum...
Save Place
701 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
A National Historic Landmark that has also been named one of America’s Great Public Spaces, Jackson Square is the historic heart of New Orleans. Under the French, it went by the name the Place d’Armes and it wasn’t until the first half of the 19th...
Save Place
726 St Peter, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Preservation Hall occupies a worn Creole town house that was originally built as a home in the early 19th century, and that had evolved into an art gallery and performance space by 1961. (It was founded by a man of philanthropic bent who fretted...
Save Place
1433 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
There are three old streetcar lines that run in New Orleans. We enjoyed a ride down St. Charles, the oldest of the lines. The trains were beautifully worn originals and gave us a glance at the front of many beautiful old homes. There were also a...
Save Place
6500 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70118, USA
Audubon Park sits on the site of a former sugar plantation—the only plantation in the city that wasn’t subsequently developed for homes or businesses. It’s about 25 minutes via streetcar from downtown, but feels a world apart,...
Save Place
2800 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
Exposed brick, dark wood and plenty of natural light beget the handsome space at Coquette, which occupies an unassuming corner on Magazine Street in the tony Garden District. Chef Michael Stoltzfus marries his Eastern Shore sensibilities (crab...
Save Place
800 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Café Du Monde is always open; it’s the clientele that changes—from visiting families and local pensioners early in the morning, to couples in the evening, to Bourbon Street refugees looking for coffee and ballast in the...
Save Place
634 Elysian Fields Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
In case you've ever wondered what it's like to drink your way up Bourbon Street on a bike, Confederacy of Cruisers can provide the answer. As one of only two ways to speed through the city with an open container (the other way is on a horse), bike...
Save Place
813 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
The French 75 is attached to historic Arnaud’s Restaurant, founded in 1918 and located just off Bourbon Street. Once you get through the doors, you’ll feel miles away from the crass college-age drinkers and luridly colored beverages a...
Save Place
514 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Little-known fact: New Orleans was the first place in North America to license pharmacists (starting in 1769, when the city was still under Spanish rule). After Louisiana became a territory, the U.S. governor extended the requirement, also...
Save Place
Mardi Gras World, located in the Port area of New Orleans near the convention center, is a fun stop any time of year. Your tour starts with a brief history of Mardi Gras, a chance to try on some of the elaborate costumes and a taste of New Orleans...
Save Place
130 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
A Sazerac is composed of whiskey and absinthe, and nowhere sports classier digs for this signature cocktail than the Sazerac Bar of the Roosevelt Hotel in downtown New Orleans, where the low lights flow over heavy wood tables and the big leather...
Save Place
813 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
Arnaud's Restaurant has been serving classic Creole cuisine in the French Quarter since 1918. After having a craft cocktail in their French 75 vintage lounge (once an all-gentleman's club when it first opened), head into their main dining room to...
Save Place
144 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Bourbon House is one of New Orleans' best restaurants, serving fresh seafood (oysters topped with caviar!) and dishes made with local ingredients. In fact, over 70% of ingredients are sourced within 150 miles. Moreover, Bourbon House is passionate...
Save Place
1403 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Chef Tory McPhail was recently named James Beard's Best Chef South and his forward-looking take on Creole classics keeps this New Orleans institution, which has launched the careers of the likes of Paul Prudhomme and Emeril Lagasse, current....
Save Place
The six-block-long French Market is full of vendors peddling knickknacks, pralines and beignet mix, and boozy, frozen beverages to go. There's a daily open-air flea market from 9 am-6 pm, and a farmers market each Wednesday that features live...
Save Place
1452 N Broad St C, New Orleans, LA 70119, USA
This culinary bookshop is crammed with cookbooks old and new, from first editions by Cajun chef Paul Prudhomme to John Besh's latest tome.
Save Place
5525 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
This uptown boutique, co-owned by Mad Men's Bryan Batt (Salvatore Romano) and actor-turned-Bally of Switzerland buyer Tom Cianfichi, is a well-curated collection of decoupage serving plates, beaded clutches, and toile throw pillows. When I visited...
Save Place
Stock up on Fleur de Lys note cards, glossy coffee-table books, and leather-bound journals. Gator wrapping paper? They've got that, too.
Save Place
5631 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
BE A NEW ORLEANIAN. WHEREVER YOU ARE. read the ubiquitous bumper sticker in the years after Hurricane Katrina. It was a simple, direct, and on-target message—the sort that’s been perfected by this T-shirt shop, with stores uptown on...
Save Place
921 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
It might be a sin to go to New Orleans and not hear jazz. Venues run the gamut from sophisticated hotel lounges, like trumpeter Jeremy Davenport's eponymous salon at the Ritz-Carlton, to dives like the Spotted Cat on Frenchman Street, where swing...
Save Place
221 Camp St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Alan Walter, the creative director at Loa, the bar at the International House, was stamping menus (on vintage game boards) when I wandered in. I was intrigued by his foppish hair and 70s style ensemble – and even more intrigued by his...
Save Place
930 Tchoupitoulas St suite a, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Cochon is the brainchild of chefs Donald Link (also of Herbsaint and Pêche Seafood Grill) and Stephen Stryjewski, who have taken Cajun-style cooking out of the comic books and given it an updated, serious sensibility. You’ll find...
Save Place
I forgave the service (slow as molasses) at Donald Link's newest seafood spot, Peche, where highlights included crab-and-chilies capellini, fried bread, and fish sticks. Go with a crowd and order everything.
Save Place
310 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
I wasn't sure what to expect from SoBou, a restaurant from Commander's Palace, but it wasn't gold-and-black interiors, walls of illuminated glass bottles, and an almost Scandinavian aesthetic. This sleek spot, whose name refers to its South of...
Save Place
800 Louisa St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Booty's is the kind of neighborhood joint you want in your neighborhood. With its concrete floors, reclaimed wood bar, and pressed tin ceilings, it's cool without trying too hard and I want everything on the street food-inspired menu. I'm tempted...
Save Place
3218 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Tattooed, yoga mat-toting hipsters frequent this Bywater haunt for its locally roasted coffee, kale salads, and just-pressed juices. And on select weekday nights, the space plays host to a pop-up called Twilight Tacos. The succinct menu includes...
Save Place
615 Toulouse St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Flashdance on the big screen, go-go dancers, 80s music – so worth the $5 cover. Also: Confirmed my theory that everyone in New Orleans knows how to dance.
Save Place
600 Poland Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Why is a wine shop in a raggedy building at the far edges of a downriver Bywater neighborhood such a buzzed-about stop? Step out the back door and you’ll get your answer. The spacious if scruffy backyard—festooned with string lights...
Save Place
536 Frenchmen St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
The amazing music and cool vibe on Frenchman Street is irresistible. Some of the world’s best musicians are playing there every night of the week—just one of the many extraordinary things about New Orleans. While you are feeding your soul, don’t...
Save Place
618 Frenchmen St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
If Frenchmen Street were a republic, D.B.A. would be the capital. It’s an inviting music venue built around a compact beadboard music hall with low stage—the place feels as if you might find a bayou out the back door. It’s also...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever