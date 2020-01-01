NOLA
Collected by Marissa Mowry
800 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Café Du Monde is always open; it’s the clientele that changes—from visiting families and local pensioners early in the morning, to couples in the evening, to Bourbon Street refugees looking for coffee and ballast in the...
Take a morning stroll through the shabby-hip Marigny neighborhood to the Bywater to discover Elizabeth's delicious praline bacon. Yes, it's a little gimmicky—but that doesn't stop it from being delightful. And at an out-of-the-way, down-home...
What a trippy and unique experience. Tourists and locals alike are crowded shoulder to shoulder on this revolving carnival ride, ordering drinks with exotic names like Vieux Carré, London Fairy, and Corpse Reviver. And Sazeracs, of course....
701 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
A National Historic Landmark that has also been named one of America’s Great Public Spaces, Jackson Square is the historic heart of New Orleans. Under the French, it went by the name the Place d’Armes and it wasn’t until the first half of the 19th...
1418 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
From the Cuban Sandwich to the Bananas Foster French Toast we hands-down loved our meals here. Surrey's had great food and a relaxed local feel. I would happily return to this cafe on my next visit to New Orleans.
514 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Little-known fact: New Orleans was the first place in North America to license pharmacists (starting in 1769, when the city was still under Spanish rule). After Louisiana became a territory, the U.S. governor extended the requirement, also...
624 Pirate Alley, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
The former home of William Faulkner (where he wrote Soldiers' Pay), this tiny bookstore is full of rare and first editions, plus New Orleans literature, and new bestsellers.
124 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
This two-story book shop in a historic townhouse on Chartres Street specializes in rare and out-of-print tomes, antique maps, and old prints.
1400 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
New Orleans' cemeteries are part of the city's culture as well as its landscape—and St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 is the oldest and most famous. Opened in 1789 on the edge of the French Quarter, the cemetery is home to the tomb of Marie Laveau, a...
6500 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70118, USA
Audubon Park sits on the site of a former sugar plantation—the only plantation in the city that wasn’t subsequently developed for homes or businesses. It’s about 25 minutes via streetcar from downtown, but feels a world apart,...
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 56, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Throw back imported beer, or munch on a late-night hamburger or bar snacks in this ironically named bar in Barcelona's bohemian Raval neighborhood. Just be careful with your valuables on the way back to your lodging. Opening hours are 3pm to 3am...
Abandoibarra Etorb., 2, 48009 Bilbo, Bizkaia, Spain
Modern, mind bending, and mentally interactive, the Guggenheim Museum is one of the must-do experiences of Spain. You could easily spend an hour getting lost in the beauty of the facade, with the monstrous tarantula, the skyscraper of a flowered...
Carrer de Marlet, 5, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Head to the Gothic Quarter—once home to Barcelona's storied Jewish neighborhood, ElCall—and look for theSinagoga Major (Major Synagogue). The museum, built on the site of the city's oldest temple, is only two rooms, but it contains a stadium's...
Ctra. de Montjuïc, 66, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Constructed in the 17th century but heavily modified a century later, this castle—actually more of a fortress—lords over Montjuïc hill. Its use as a military bastion spans from the 1600s to the mid-1800s, when Barcelona experienced a number of...
La Rambla, 65, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Amble down La Rambla, stopping to admire fresh flowers, original artwork, and Barcelona souvenirs at your leisure. Watch living statues come to life when you drop a euro in their cups—most will pose with passersby, for a price, of course. Keep an...
