Noel's Guide to Southern California
Collected by Noel Hernandez , Collection Hotel Staff
I love sharing recommendations on the newest things to do in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles with AKA Beverly Hills residents. These are a few of my favorite spots to add to your next trip.
4730 Crystal Springs Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
In the hills above Los Angeles, near the Hollywood sign, Kepler, Galileo, and Copernicus look out over the city of 'stars.' Dominating the lawn in front of Griffith Observatory, this Astronomers Monument dates from the 1930s; the Depression-era...
S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
Ice Cream Lab debuted in 2013 and delights guests with delicious creations and engaging preparation. The team uses liquid nitrogen to instantly freeze ingredients and create ice cream. The store’s lab techs use local ingredients to create flavors...
1289 South Coast Highway, 4th Floor, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, USA
Located at the top of the La Casa Del Camino Hotel, The Rooftop Lounge is the perfect place to take in a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean. To accompany your sunset view, The Rooftop Lounge has a long cocktail and wine list, though they’re best...
1301 Manhattan Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254, USA
The location of Abigaile in Hermosa Beach has a varied history, formerly serving as an artist’s co-op, a rehearsal space for Black Flag, and a church, among other responsibilities. Abigaile’s varied menu seems to pay tribute to this history with...
5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Encyclopedic is one way to describe L.A.’s oldest art institution. Sprawling is another. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art opened in its current Miracle Mile location in 1965 and has not stopped growing, becoming the largest museum in the...
184 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, USA
Spaghettini in Seal Beach, Ocean County, has held a reputation for quality Italian food and live jazz for nearly 30 years. Now Spaghettini has expanded to Beverly Hills with a new location minutes away from AKA Beverly Hills. On Thursdays at 10...
141 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, USA
For a truly discreet and relaxing spa experience, look no further than Tomoko Spa in Beverly Hills. Founded in 1999 by Tomoko Kurono, the chic minimalist spa offers a wide range of treatments intended to provide the best technique and renew the...
Escondido Canyon Trail, Malibu, CA 90265, USA
I love to take a day away from the city and hike the Escondido Canyon Trail in Malibu. The path is about four miles and takes most hikers around two hours to complete. The beginning of the trail passes gorgeous Malibu mansions then continues on to...
143 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
Georgetown Cupcake, of TLC’s “D.C. Cupcakes” fame is also available on the West Coast. The popular bakery, located between Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, offers their classic cupcake flavors like Chocolate Birthday, Vanilla and Chocolate, and...
8221 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
Toast Bakery Café is the perfect spot for a relaxed brunch in Beverly Hills. Breakfast is served throughout the day, and they have a wide variety of burgers, sandwiches, and salad, but my favorite is the Shakshuka—eggs in a stew of tomatoes,...
