No Place Like Home: 23 All-American Travel Experiences
Collected by Afar Magazine
List View
Map View
It's time to rediscover the USA. Whether you roam for relaxation, food, adventure, or art, the unexpected awaits in your own backyard. Go forth and explore.
Save Place
279 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976, USA
This museum, founded in 1898, opened its new space last November. It collects works by artists who have called Eastern Long Island home, including Jackson Pollock and Chuck Close. This appeared in the March/April 2013 issue.
Save Place
700 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, USA
This boutique hotel doubles as a contemporary art museum. Founders Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson wanted somewhere to store their growing art collection while helping revitalize downtown Louisville, so they opened a hotel with rotating public...
Save Place
490 Union St, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
Companion shows at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and the Pasadena Museum of California Art celebrate the styles that developed in California in the first half of the 20th century. The SBMA show (through June 16, 2013) focuses on plein air...
Save Place
10600 E Crescent Moon Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85262, USA
This is my favorite Scottsdale resort because it gets Southwestern style down without being kitschy or over-done. There are no cheesy dream catchers or Kokopelli statues here – just a color palette as bright and breathtaking as a desert sunset....
Save Place
809 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
West Randolph Street in Chicago’s West Loop has become a new home to the city’s culinary talents. Stephanie Izard first drew crowds cooking dishes like roasted pig face at Girl & the Goat (the restaurant pictured above). Shethen opened Little...
Save Place
Famous for bringing the world the likes of Arrogant Bastard Ale, Stone Brewing is nothing if not cheeky. This is, after all, the first American craft brewer bold enough to open an outpost in Germany, a country steeped in beer-making tradition. But...
Save Place
1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Union Market is the perfect D.C. destination if you're searching for a weekend brunch spot, craving a snack on your way to visit the Capitol, or, you know, hungry. Oyster bar, bakery, taqueria, soda shop, sandwich shop, Korean taco grill—all...
Save Place
416 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA
This city is a new destination for food pilgrims. At Pasture (shown above), nibble from small plates of creamy pimento cheese on Ritz crackers; at the Roosevelt, try the rutabaga gratin with peanut sauce; then pick up some Rappahannock River...
Save Place
1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has...
Save Place
2365 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Built in 1901, the legendary "First Lady of Waikiki" blends Victorian architecture with a golden beach and turquoise seas. Putting a luxury hotel in a deserted backwater was a bold move—but one that paid off. Tourism took off here and the...
Save Place
1881 Curtis Street, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Located near the 16th Street Pedestrian Mall, Coors Field, and the restaurants and shops of the LoDo district, the Ritz-Carlton delivers its customary luxury with a bevy of local touches. Starting at 550 square feet, the largestguestrooms in town...
Save Place
1 Kayenta Rd, Canyon Point, UT 84741, USA
Set within a postcard-perfect corner of southern Utah and surrounded by national parks, the 600-acre Amangiri is tucked away in a protected valley among the canyons, flat-topped mesas, and desert landscapes of the Grand Circle. The resort’s...
Save Place
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Opened in 2008, the Encore at Wynn serves as the hipper, 2.0 version of the slightly older Wynn Resort, which is next door. The Encore’s 2,034 rooms, starting at 745 square feet, are among the largest in Las Vegas. The most opulent of them, the...
Save Place
601 Murray Cir, Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
Spend the night nestled under the Golden Gate Bridge in the most dignified of accommodations: the former living quarters of high-ranking officers in the U.S. Army. Cavallo Point is the result of the luxurious reimagining of a cluster of military...
Save Place
455 Grand Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33149, USA
Inspired by the lunar calendar, new spa treatments at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne resort on an island south of Miami Beach explore the moon’s influence on the senses. Products from Éminence’s biodynamic line utilize ingredients harvested during...
Save Place
634 Pine Hill Rd, Chester, NY 10918, USA
An hour’s drive north of New York City, you’ll find this hotel and its marble bathhouse, where you can warm yourself on a heated stone table. In the Turkish Soap massage, guests are scrubbed with castile soap and exfoliated with a traditional kesa...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever