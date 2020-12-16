Nightlife in L.A.
Collected by Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
Yes, L.A. loves the club life but there is more to a night out than bottle service. Character is king and LA has its fair share of discreet yet popular whiskey bars, tiki bars, and updated speakeasies for a lively but tasteful evening.
7302 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
The Darkroom is an unpretentious neighborhood bar with an energetic hybrid clientele of rockers, skaters and young professionals. Although spacious in size, the atmosphere is that of a cozy dive. Get there early to control the jukebox and post up...
2939 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
The Thirsty Crow is a dimly-lit high-end dive with over 100 whiskies and 60 small batch bourbons that skilled bartenders serve neat, on ice, or crafted into seasonal cocktails. The circular bar is lined with ingredients like homemade shrubs,...
5221 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Harvard & Stone serves craft cocktails to a hip crowd discretely behind a wood door off Hollywood Blvd, away from the clubs of the Hollywood strip. In theme with the 1930s factory meets laboratory interior is the R&D Bar in the back where rotating...
2838 Rowena Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Once serving the community as a Fire Station, Edendale now serves its residents with space for socializing. No frills on the drink menu here, just a great space to grab a normal-priced drink and enjoy the atmosphere and company.
4427 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Tiki-Ti is a family-run hut of a bar that's been serving tasty tropical drinks since 1961. The walls are covered with decorative flair, and the menu is packed with 92 exotic drink options. The space is small, so get there early to snag a seat....
1087 Manzanita St, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
The dimly lit 4100 Bar just off the Sunset Junction intersection of Silverlake is a slinky dive for a night out with friends or even a low key date. Get there before 11pm to grab a booth, get on the jukebox and sip one of their signature cocktails...
52 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Townhouse dates back to 1915 and their basement live music venue and bar was once a secret speakeasy. Time has not withered the energy level as revelers continue dance the night away down below. The main floor can get crowded and chaotic as well...
1822 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
When it comes to music venues in Los Angeles, there isn't anywhere more sacred to rock and punk fans than the Echo. Located in the now-hipster neighborhood of Echo Park, the concert venue has hosted plenty of legends, including Beck, Green Day,...
