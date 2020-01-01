Nice
Collected by Malline Miller
List View
Map View
Save Place
Nice, France
On our recent trip to France we had the best ice cream we’ve had. Ever. Anywhere. We chanced on Fenocchio while we were driving along the French Riviera. On probing a couple of locals, we found out that it is something of an institution in Nice....
Save Place
06230 Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
We found ourselves wandering the quiet streets of Villefranche-sur-Mer on a quiet Sunday morning. It was the first stop on our 7-night Mediterranean honeymoon cruise and, while our other passengers bused off to Nice or Monte Carlo, we found...
Save Place
10 Rue de la Paix, 06360 Èze, France
A maze of narrow medieval streets wind up and down this village perched along the Grande Corniche. The ruins of a château are now an exotic garden, and the 18th-century neoclassical Notre Dame of the Assumption church is a national monument....
Save Place
St Paul de Vence, France
This is such a quaint little village, I loved exploring it yesterday. Saint Paul de Vence up on the hill.
Save Place
158 Avenue de Verdun, 06360 Èze, France
Regular tours of the Fragonard distillery explain the 400-year history of the French perfume industry and give a unique peek into how luxury fragrances are created today. A small museum also details the longer history of perfume in the world and...
Save Place
25 Cours Masséna, 06600 Antibes, France
Antibes, in the south of France, is a bastion of luxury that is often associated with decadent villas, private yachts, and the gorgeous Musée Picasso overlooking the ocean. For us, however, the highlight was an evening spent at the Absinthe Bar...
Save Place
6 Rue du Marché Forville, 06400 Cannes, France
This market is open daily from around 8am to 12:30pm. Delicious fresh fruit, vegetables, cheese, meat, seafood, olive oil, flowers and much more. Traditional French open air market and definitely the place to do your food shopping while in Cannes!...
Save Place
Cannes, France
Undoubtedly one of the most popular vacation spots in France, Nice attracts people from all over the world, and although the beaches tend to get especially crowded during the summer, the scenery is absolutely gorgeous anytime of the year. What I...
Save Place
Nice, France
I loved this delicate church nestled among tropical palm trees - the epitome of Nice! French, man-made beauty rubbing shoulders with tropical playground surroundings.
Save Place
Rue du Barri, 06360 Èze, France
A breathtaking view of dramatic cliffs diving into the sparkling azure seas sets the scene for a spectacular two-Michelin-star meal of seasonal specialties by chef Arnaud Faye that may be perfectly paired with any one of 15,000 bottles of wine at...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever