Collected by Amanda Zaal
Nice, France
I loved this delicate church nestled among tropical palm trees - the epitome of Nice! French, man-made beauty rubbing shoulders with tropical playground surroundings.
Quai des États-Unis, 06300 Nice, France
Believe it or not, this was a day in Nice in early January—the middle of winter! Not sure if we were just lucky that day, but it was dazzling and picture perfect. Walking (or rollerblading) along the promenade was a perfect way to spend a lazy...
Prom. des Anglais, Nice, France
With the opening of the Café du Cycliste on Nice’s Quai des Docks, biking has become the thing to do along the iconic Promenade des Anglais. Rent bikes at the Roller Station, then join crowds pedaling along the...
