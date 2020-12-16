Nicaragua
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Dense jungles and white-sand beaches have turned a 30-mile stretch of Pacific shoreline into a hot spot among in-the-know wellness seekers. Located north of the beach town San Juan del Sur, the Emerald Coast began attracting yogis with resorts...
Maderas, Nicaragua
You may not know it, but in the middle of Lake Nicaragua – a lake that makes Lake Tahoe seem like a swimming pool, lies the magical island of Ometepe. It’s home to not one, but two volcanoes, a seemingly endless shoreline and a plethora of organic...
On the horizon just NE of León, Nicaragua, you can make out the giant black mound of Cerro Negro--Central America's youngest volcano. Until 1850, there was NOTHING here! Since then it's erupted dozens of times--coating the surrounding countryside...
Calle Rubén Darìo, Av. Central Nte., León, Nicaragua
The Cathedral of Leon should be a must see when you are in Nicaragua. As an architect I loved this site and really appreciated the stories behind the historic architectural design. The Cathedral was constructed between 1747 and the early 19th...
Playa Ocotal, Nicaragua
A short hike north of Playa Maderas lead to some less crowded beaches that were more swim friendly and less crowded.
Calle Rubén Darìo, Av. Central Nte., León, Nicaragua
I've never seen avocados as big as the ones that come from the 'fincas' (rural farms) around León (map in the background). Just this one fruit--large enough for an entire bowl of guacamole! Nicaragua's volcanic soil--about as fertile as it gets......
Calle Rubén Darìo, Av. Central Nte., León, Nicaragua
From the roof of León's cathedral, (Central America's largest), you can contemplate the long line of active volcanoes on the horizon just beyond Nicaragua's second-largest city. Colonial churches, such as the 18th-c. Calvario in this scene,...
Central America
Sometimes you just have to get out of the city. Good thing there are lots of interesting things to do and see -- many of them nature-related! -- just a short drive from Managua. One of them is the Montibelli Wildlife Reserve, which is off of the...
Carlos Fonseca, Managua, Nicaragua
Managua has two main markets: the Huembes market and the Oriental market. Although Huembes is considered by locals to be the "tourist" market, I'd actually recommend it over Oriental because it's safer, easier to get around, less chaotic, and (as...
León, Nicaragua
Here, the heart of León, Nicaragua: this UNESCO World Heritage site is the largest cathedral in Central America. Famed poet/diplomat Rubén Darío is entombed inside, and from the 18th-century rooftop, you get a view of Los Maribios--an active chain...
Poneloya, Nicaragua
For unpretentious fried fish and ocean breezes when in the Northwest of Nicaragua, head to Poneloya. You don't even need a car--buses leave from León regularly and in about half-an-hour you're on the beach. Head to the northern end of Poneloya and...
Isletas de Granada, Nicaragua
Nicaragua is full of beautiful scenery and opportunities to learn about the land and waters around and in the country. Made of volcanoes, many of the outdoor activities in the country involve engaging with the mountains and craters. Even kayaking...
Nicaragua doesn't have the pre-Hispanic historical sites that Guatemala or Mexico do, but the museum in the old Convento de San Francisco in Granada holds a collection of ancient stone carvings worth checking out. The figures are from the island...
Central America
Soup is a Monday tradition in Nicaragua. Why Mondays? Because that's when everybody is recovering from a weekend of drinking, dancing, and partying, and needs to get over their resaca (hangover). You can get different kinds of soup - chicken,...
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
In a few years, there will probably be a guidebook to the various beaches along the Pacific coast of Nicaragua near San Juan del Sur. They each have different characteristics—some big, some small, some better for surfing, etc. We didn’t have time...
Matagalpa, Nicaragua
If you're visiting Nicaragua, you shouldn't miss Matagalpa - a beautiful, mountainous, cool area where you can hike around the Selva Negra nature reserve and take coffee or cocoa tours. A great place to stay is a little hostel/hotel called La...
Av El Progreso, Masaya, Nicaragua
We were in the Masaya market in Nicaragua and these sweet local girls took our daughter under their wing and they played for hours. We took the time to relax, have some lunch, and enjoy the fact that our daughters future would be forever enriched...
Matagalpa, Nicaragua
If you're visiting Nicaragua, you shouldn't miss Matagalpa - a beautiful, mountainous, cool area where you can hike around the Selva Negra nature reserve and take coffee or cocoa tours. The Selva Negra also has an on-site restaurant with an...
Calle El Calvano, San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Colibri From our experience, Nicaraguan cuisine is not the most exciting in the world. It’s not bad, by any means, but once we’d had our fill of rice and beans, and gotten some fresh fish and shrimp down at the touristy restaurants along the beach...
Nicaragua
Playa Madera is one of San Juan del Sur's best surfing beaches. It's only a short 20 minute ride out of town and is popular with both travelers and locals. If you aren't a surfer and are looking for a snack or if you need a pick me up after your...
Nicaragua
After a day of hiking, biking, and exploring Nicaragua's fresh water island of Ometepe, you'll want to find a place to cool off. The natural oasis of Ojo de Agua offers cool fresh spring water, shade, refreshments, and relaxation amongst lush...
Charco Verde, Nicaragua
We spent a day on the island of Omatepe, in Lake Nicaragua. We stopped at the Charco Verde lodge for lunch, and afterward did a short hike around the adjacent nature reserve. We circled a small lagoon, where we saw egrets and howler monkeys in the...
Calle Atravesada, Granada, Nicaragua
The central market in Grenada is an unforgettable sensory experience. Its narrow pathways make wandering through the aisles of fruits and vegetables, sauces, meats, and trinkets an intense experience. The sweet scent of mangoes is enticing as is...
