Collected by Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
Playa Manzanillo, Nicaragua
The beautiful lobby area of the resort is the perfect place to have a drink and enjoy a book, or hang out with friends. I couldn't get enough of the decor at the property, everything has that elegant but still casual beach vibe. Wonderfully...
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great...
Playa Ocotal, Nicaragua
A short hike north of Playa Maderas lead to some less crowded beaches that were more swim friendly and less crowded.
1 Redonda Bay, Tola, Nicaragua
Seclusion and tranquility are the new forms of luxury in a world that is so accessible and plugged in. Aqua Wellness Resort successfully marries contemporary luxury accommodations with serene surroundings, providing a memorable and rejuvenating...
Central America
Just down the coast by boat is the fishing village of Santa Margarita del Carmen. A few bars, an empty perfect white sand beach, cold cervezas, and friendly locals.
Maderas, Nicaragua
You may not know it, but in the middle of Lake Nicaragua – a lake that makes Lake Tahoe seem like a swimming pool, lies the magical island of Ometepe. It’s home to not one, but two volcanoes, a seemingly endless shoreline and a plethora of organic...
Lake Nicaragua, Nicaragua
Guests at Jicaro Island Ecolodge, a nine-casita resort in the middle of Lake Nicaragua, can kayak around the lake's 365 islets which formed when the Mombacho volcano erupted thousands of years ago. Early morning is the best time for spotting birds...
Isletas de Granada, Nicaragua
Nicaragua is full of beautiful scenery and opportunities to learn about the land and waters around and in the country. Made of volcanoes, many of the outdoor activities in the country involve engaging with the mountains and craters. Even kayaking...
Matagalpa, Nicaragua
If you're visiting Nicaragua, you shouldn't miss Matagalpa - a beautiful, mountainous, cool area where you can hike around the Selva Negra nature reserve and take coffee or cocoa tours. A great place to stay is a little hostel/hotel called La...
