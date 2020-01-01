Nicaragua
Collected by Nicole Price
List View
Map View
Save Place
On the horizon just NE of León, Nicaragua, you can make out the giant black mound of Cerro Negro--Central America's youngest volcano. Until 1850, there was NOTHING here! Since then it's erupted dozens of times--coating the surrounding countryside...
Save Place
Calle Rubén Darìo, Av. Central Nte., León, Nicaragua
The Cathedral of Leon should be a must see when you are in Nicaragua. As an architect I loved this site and really appreciated the stories behind the historic architectural design. The Cathedral was constructed between 1747 and the early 19th...
Save Place
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Dense jungles and white-sand beaches have turned a 30-mile stretch of Pacific shoreline into a hot spot among in-the-know wellness seekers. Located north of the beach town San Juan del Sur, the Emerald Coast began attracting yogis with resorts...
Save Place
El Carmen, Monte Tabor, Nicaragua
It didn't happen right away, but I've grown to love micheladas. This refreshing drink, which apparently originated in Mexico, has become popular in Nicaragua and you can now find it in lots of bars and restaurants around the country. Of all the...
Save Place
Barrio frente sur. De casa dragon, 50 m a mano izquierda, San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
I am a sucker for a sunset view. And I couldn't have asked for a better view than the one I had at Buena Onda Backpackers, a small hostel up a hill near the center of San Juan del Sur. Hammocks and couches adorn the polished wood deck that...
Save Place
3era. Avenida NO y 1era. calle NO, Del Parque Central 2 cuadras al Oeste, 1/2 cuadra al Norte, León 21000, Nicaragua
In the heart of León, Nicaragua, the Hotel El Convento is located in what used to be the Convento de San Francisco, dating from the 17th century. Refurbished as a hotel in 2000, the lobby is full of colonial art and antiques--but I was a bit...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever