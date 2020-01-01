Nicaragua
Collected by KATE RICKETTS
Playa Maderas, Nicaragua
Playa Maderas is a popular beach for surfing in San Juan del Sur. The unruly winds this day created choppy waves that were not ideal for surfing.
Playa Ocotal, Nicaragua
A short hike north of Playa Maderas lead to some less crowded beaches that were more swim friendly and less crowded.
Av El Progreso, Masaya, Nicaragua
In Perú, I'd spotted a chess with Spaniard and Inca as opposing sides; I didn't have the cash on hand and couldn't get it, though. Then, a few years later, visiting the handicrafts market in Masaya, Nicaragua, I saw another set--no Inca history in...
Calle Rubén Darìo, Av. Central Nte., León, Nicaragua
From the roof of León's cathedral, (Central America's largest), you can contemplate the long line of active volcanoes on the horizon just beyond Nicaragua's second-largest city. Colonial churches, such as the 18th-c. Calvario in this scene,...
Calle Rubén Darìo, Av. Central Nte., León, Nicaragua
I've never seen avocados as big as the ones that come from the 'fincas' (rural farms) around León (map in the background). Just this one fruit--large enough for an entire bowl of guacamole! Nicaragua's volcanic soil--about as fertile as it gets......
Calle Rubén Darìo, Av. Central Nte., León, Nicaragua
The Cathedral of Leon should be a must see when you are in Nicaragua. As an architect I loved this site and really appreciated the stories behind the historic architectural design. The Cathedral was constructed between 1747 and the early 19th...
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great...
On the horizon just NE of León, Nicaragua, you can make out the giant black mound of Cerro Negro--Central America's youngest volcano. Until 1850, there was NOTHING here! Since then it's erupted dozens of times--coating the surrounding countryside...
1 Redonda Bay, Tola, Nicaragua
Seclusion and tranquility are the new forms of luxury in a world that is so accessible and plugged in. Aqua Wellness Resort successfully marries contemporary luxury accommodations with serene surroundings, providing a memorable and rejuvenating...
Calle La Calzada. De la Catedral 1 1/2 cuadra al Lago., Granada, Nicaragua
It felt nice to walk into the Hotel Dario. The trees and fountain in the courtyard make you immediately forget the heat of the street outside. The tile work and staircase showed a craftsperson's touch. The rooms were simple, but clean and...
Maderas, Nicaragua
You may not know it, but in the middle of Lake Nicaragua – a lake that makes Lake Tahoe seem like a swimming pool, lies the magical island of Ometepe. It’s home to not one, but two volcanoes, a seemingly endless shoreline and a plethora of organic...
Nicaragua is proud of its volcanoes. We visited this one on a half-day trip from Granada. It's not every day you can look down into a steaming volcanic crater. And you don't even have to hike. You just drive right up to the edge. If you go at...
