Nicaragua
Calle Rubén Darìo, Av. Central Nte., León, Nicaragua
The Cathedral of Leon should be a must see when you are in Nicaragua. As an architect I loved this site and really appreciated the stories behind the historic architectural design. The Cathedral was constructed between 1747 and the early 19th...
...a few of the colorful "portales" in the colonial city of León, Nicaragua...The streetscape may often be dusty in this lowland tropical city, (it rains only half the year here), but the doorways are almost always colorful. Behind many a...
3era. Avenida NO y 1era. calle NO, Del Parque Central 2 cuadras al Oeste, 1/2 cuadra al Norte, León 21000, Nicaragua
In the heart of León, Nicaragua, the Hotel El Convento is located in what used to be the Convento de San Francisco, dating from the 17th century. Refurbished as a hotel in 2000, the lobby is full of colonial art and antiques--but I was a bit...
León, Nicaragua
Everyday transportation in front of La Iglesia de la Recolección, built in the 1780's, in León, Nicaragua. It's always hot in this lowland city--half of the year is dusty and the other half is rainy--but the architecture always shines; faded but...
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Dense jungles and white-sand beaches have turned a 30-mile stretch of Pacific shoreline into a hot spot among in-the-know wellness seekers. Located north of the beach town San Juan del Sur, the Emerald Coast began attracting yogis with resorts...
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great...
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Morgan’s Rock is ecotourism’s poster child, operating largely “off the grid” within a large reforestation area and nature preserve. With morning coffee delivered to the casual yet luxurious bungalows built with locally-sourced materials, we were...
Lake Nicaragua, Nicaragua
Guests at Jicaro Island Ecolodge, a nine-casita resort in the middle of Lake Nicaragua, can kayak around the lake's 365 islets which formed when the Mombacho volcano erupted thousands of years ago. Early morning is the best time for spotting birds...
Nicaragua doesn't have the pre-Hispanic historical sites that Guatemala or Mexico do, but the museum in the old Convento de San Francisco in Granada holds a collection of ancient stone carvings worth checking out. The figures are from the island...
Mombacho, Nicaragua
After many hot days in Nicaragua, it was a relief to get up into the cloud forest on the Mombacho volcano. We did a short hike that took us past lots of cool plants and fumeroles where you could feel the steam coming out of the mountain. We even...
Central America
Sometimes you just have to get out of the city. Good thing there are lots of interesting things to do and see -- many of them nature-related! -- just a short drive from Managua. One of them is the Montibelli Wildlife Reserve, which is off of the...
Carlos Fonseca, Managua, Nicaragua
Managua has two main markets: the Huembes market and the Oriental market. Although Huembes is considered by locals to be the "tourist" market, I'd actually recommend it over Oriental because it's safer, easier to get around, less chaotic, and (as...
Maderas, Nicaragua
You may not know it, but in the middle of Lake Nicaragua – a lake that makes Lake Tahoe seem like a swimming pool, lies the magical island of Ometepe. It’s home to not one, but two volcanoes, a seemingly endless shoreline and a plethora of organic...
