nicaragua
1 Redonda Bay, Tola, Nicaragua
Seclusion and tranquility are the new forms of luxury in a world that is so accessible and plugged in. Aqua Wellness Resort successfully marries contemporary luxury accommodations with serene surroundings, providing a memorable and rejuvenating...
Central America
Sometimes you just have to get out of the city. Good thing there are lots of interesting things to do and see -- many of them nature-related! -- just a short drive from Managua. One of them is the Montibelli Wildlife Reserve, which is off of the...
León, Nicaragua
Throughout León's colonial-era downtown, relics of the turbulent 1980's remain--the popular murals of the Sandinista revolution... Nicaragua's second-largest city feels more like a laid-back town, and it's one of the best places in Central America...
Matagalpa, Nicaragua
If you're visiting Nicaragua, you shouldn't miss Matagalpa - a beautiful, mountainous, cool area where you can hike around the Selva Negra nature reserve and take coffee or cocoa tours. A great place to stay is a little hostel/hotel called La...
Isletas de Granada, Nicaragua
Nicaragua is full of beautiful scenery and opportunities to learn about the land and waters around and in the country. Made of volcanoes, many of the outdoor activities in the country involve engaging with the mountains and craters. Even kayaking...
León, Nicaragua
Built in the 1880's, León's Municipal Theater (officially known as the "Teatro Municipal José de la Cruz Mena") is one of the best performance venues in this colonial city. Restored a couple of decades ago, it's also air-conditioned--a big plus in...
Mombacho, Nicaragua
After many hot days in Nicaragua, it was a relief to get up into the cloud forest on the Mombacho volcano. We did a short hike that took us past lots of cool plants and fumeroles where you could feel the steam coming out of the mountain. We even...
Location, location, location: Hotel Bahía Zapatera is one of the most uniquely sited hotels in Nicaragua. Yes, that is the hotel dock at the very bottom center of the photo above. It is on the northwest shore of Isla Zapatera, a jungle-carpted,...
Greytown, Nicaragua
Most wild, remote corner of Nicaragua, this jungle lodge is reachable only by boat. Here's the rainy video, turn it up! PHOTO and VIDEO by Joshua Berman:
Playa Manzanillo, Guacalito de La Isla, Rivas, Nicaragua
The best of Nicaragua is on the beautiful Emerald Coast. Mukul Resort offers a barefoot luxury experience with stunning suites, exquisite design, and local hospitality. Where else can you surf a great break in front of a 5 star hotel? The Golf and...
