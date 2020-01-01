nic
Collected by david rykken
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Dense jungles and white-sand beaches have turned a 30-mile stretch of Pacific shoreline into a hot spot among in-the-know wellness seekers. Located north of the beach town San Juan del Sur, the Emerald Coast began attracting yogis with resorts...
Calle Real Xalteva, Granada, Nicaragua
This highlight come from this past winter when I was living and traveling through Central America. While I had a base in Coco, Costa Rica, I spent three months traveling around Central America, including Monteverde, Palo Verde National Park, and...
Paseo de Los Mangos, Granada, Nicaragua
It’s easy to be zen at this secluded sustainable resort located on a tiny island in Lake Nicaragua. Guests arrive via a ten-minute boat ride from the colonial town of Granada. Once on island, activities range from kayaking around the lake to...
Calle La Calzada. De la Catedral 1 1/2 cuadra al Lago., Granada, Nicaragua
It felt nice to walk into the Hotel Dario. The trees and fountain in the courtyard make you immediately forget the heat of the street outside. The tile work and staircase showed a craftsperson's touch. The rooms were simple, but clean and...
Apoyo Lagoon, Nicaragua
When I hear the word lagoon, I dont envision it being a place Im going to want to swim. Laguna de Apoyo, located between the cities of Masaya and Granada, completely changed my mind. This warm, fresh water lagoon (actually the size of a lake) with...
Lake Nicaragua, Nicaragua
Guests at Jicaro Island Ecolodge, a nine-casita resort in the middle of Lake Nicaragua, can kayak around the lake's 365 islets which formed when the Mombacho volcano erupted thousands of years ago. Early morning is the best time for spotting birds...
Maderas, Nicaragua
You may not know it, but in the middle of Lake Nicaragua – a lake that makes Lake Tahoe seem like a swimming pool, lies the magical island of Ometepe. It’s home to not one, but two volcanoes, a seemingly endless shoreline and a plethora of organic...
Central America
Sometimes you just have to get out of the city. Good thing there are lots of interesting things to do and see -- many of them nature-related! -- just a short drive from Managua. One of them is the Montibelli Wildlife Reserve, which is off of the...
Carlos Fonseca, Managua, Nicaragua
Managua has two main markets: the Huembes market and the Oriental market. Although Huembes is considered by locals to be the "tourist" market, I'd actually recommend it over Oriental because it's safer, easier to get around, less chaotic, and (as...
Isletas de Granada, Nicaragua
Nicaragua is full of beautiful scenery and opportunities to learn about the land and waters around and in the country. Made of volcanoes, many of the outdoor activities in the country involve engaging with the mountains and craters. Even kayaking...
A dentro de, Matagalpa Tours, Matagalpa 61000, Nicaragua
A lot of signage and advertising is still painted by hand in Nicaragua. We took a cultural tour with our language school, Matagalpa Spanish School, and visited an organization called Familias Especiales that helps children with disabilities and...
Matagalpa, Nicaragua
If you're visiting Nicaragua, you shouldn't miss Matagalpa - a beautiful, mountainous, cool area where you can hike around the Selva Negra nature reserve and take coffee or cocoa tours. A great place to stay is a little hostel/hotel called La...
Costado norte del Parque Darío 1 cuadra al este y 20 varas al norte, Matagalpa 61000, Nicaragua
A traditional Nicaraguan lunch prepared for us by a coffee farmer's wife. The farm visit was arranged by Matagalpa Tours who arrange fantastic cultural experiences in the highlands area.
Nicaragua doesn't have the pre-Hispanic historical sites that Guatemala or Mexico do, but the museum in the old Convento de San Francisco in Granada holds a collection of ancient stone carvings worth checking out. The figures are from the island...
Taking a boat out among the 365 islands near Granada was my favorite thing we did in Nicaragua. We went with Tierra Tours (we arranged it the night before, but we probably could have set it up that morning), and Carlos, our guide, was terrific. We...
Central America
Soup is a Monday tradition in Nicaragua. Why Mondays? Because that's when everybody is recovering from a weekend of drinking, dancing, and partying, and needs to get over their resaca (hangover). You can get different kinds of soup - chicken,...
