New Zealand
Collected by Sven Nebelung
List View
Map View
Save Place
North Island, New Zealand
There's no other day hike in all of New Zealand that is as diverse as the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. The terrain is so unique, the location was used to portray "Mt Doom" in the Lord of the Rings films. The nearly 20 kilometer trail winds into high...
Save Place
This is your view from the top of the Diamond Lake Hike, which starts about 12 kilometers outside of the town of Wanaka. The views are so beautiful from the summit that it's nearly impossible to ever head back down the mountain. The track starts...
Save Place
Lake Matheson, West Coast 7886, New Zealand
Lake Matheson is a magical little spot near Fox Glacier. It's a great place to take a walk at sunset, before enjoying dinner and some local wine at the Matheson Cafe. On a clear day, the reflection in the lake proudly displays all the reasons to...
Save Place
Franz Josef Glacier, West Coast 7886, New Zealand
I was a glacier virgin. I had never seen one in person before, much less set foot on one. That all changed though as the helicopter lifted off and took off towards the incredible Franz Josef Glacier on New Zealand’s South Island. Almost as soon as...
Save Place
South Island 7183, New Zealand
New Zealand's smallest national park certainly packs a punch. Unlike so many of the great ragged mountains that dot the country, Abel Tasman curves along the north coast of the South Island, peppered with golden sand beaches and steep cliffs that...
Save Place
Maungapohatu 3079, New Zealand
There's no doubt that outdoor enthusiasts visiting New Zealand will want to spend most of their time on the South Island. The mountains are bigger, the landscape is more dramatic, and there don't seem to be any people around to bother you. But...
Save Place
Rolleston Ave, Christchurch City Centre, Christchurch 8013, New Zealand
There’s no better place to stop and smell the roses (and the dahlias and the begonias) than Christchurch Botanic Gardens. From New Regent Street, hop on the renovated tram, which stops near the entrance to the 80-plus acres of majestic oaks, water...
Save Place
Tawharanui Peninsula 0986, New Zealand
Close to Auckland City are numerous tracks, parks and reserves that you can explore at your own pace, all the while marvelling at the lushness of the greenery, the beauty of isolated bays and the bird song of the forest. Tawharanui is one of...
Save Place
151 Queen Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
If you're looking to come to Auckland, the newest eating spot by the water is Wynyard Quarter, know to locals as North Wharf. Just across a walk bridge from the Auckland Viaduct, it also happens to be home of Auckland's seafood festival—yum! With...
Save Place
33-43 Princes Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Looking for something to do inside in Auckland? You can't pass up the Auckland Museum. With the country's—and probably the world's—biggest collection of Polynesian and Maori artifacts, the museum also regularly hosts exhibits and events featuring...
Save Place
35 High St, Auckland CBD, CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Hmmm, what to buy when you want a New Zealand souvenir that's not a tacky plastic tiki or kiwi-shaped ashtray? That’s when you head to Pauanesia (pron. Pah-wah-nesia). Named after the Maori word for abalone, this High St. Auckland store has unique...
Save Place
2 High St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
This funky boutique hotel on the edge of the Britomart shopping district goes way back in Auckland history. Built in 1841 as The Commercial Hotel, the DeBrett building survived two fires and two rebuilds plus a stint as a hostel before becoming...
Save Place
Matakana 0985, New Zealand
Have time to explore beyond Auckland’s CBD? 45min north is the village of Matakana that gets inundated ever Saturday morning by Aucklanders going to its Farmers Markets. Fresh organic produce, whitebait fritters (a local delicacy), hand-made...
Save Place
Okahu Street, Auckland 1071, New Zealand
Sure, it’s not the biggest fish in the world. But if the catch isn’t what you expect at Okahu Wharf you can always pick up some “fush & chups” from a shop. This is where the locals cast a line out early in the morning, using the littles as bait to...
Save Place
8-14 Madden Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
First developed when the cityhosted the Rugby World Cup in 2011, the harborside Wynyard Quarter has quickly become a favorite destination for Aucklanders. Restaurants, cafés, and bars are especially popular on weekends—standouts include Baduzzi...
Save Place
150 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011, New Zealand
"Institution" doesn’t begin to describe this eatery, where patrons are followed by TV cameras, the staff giggle and scream with laughter, the passers-by pretend not to see who’s eating there and the wine just keeps on flowing. SPQR...
Save Place
Newbury Street, Manukau, Auckland 2023, New Zealand
Saturday morning and this is the place to be to get a true slice of the Pacific. The Otara Flea Markets have rows and rows of fresh fruit, clothing, bric-a-brac and of course food, but it's the Polynesian colour and music that makes it so special....
Save Place
Karekare 0772, New Zealand
There are those who claim that “West is Best,” and it’s pretty hard to argue with them if you’re standing on one of Auckland’s West Coast beaches. From the wild seas of Piha to the black sands of Karekare Beach—made famous by the movie The Piano—...
Save Place
Lake Pupuke, Auckland, New Zealand
Hidden away on Auckland’s North Shore is Lake Pupuke, a volcanic fill-in in a city of volcanic fill-ins, not far from the suburbs of Takapuna and Milford. A pleasant stroll on a winter’s day, Pupuke is the ideal place to take the kids to feed the...
Save Place
19 High Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Unity is what all bookstores should be: a good collection of global newspapers by the door, a room stacked to the gills with curated books and magazines, and an extremely well-read staff. Three people is a crowd here; 30 is a very civilized riot....
Save Place
Hopetoun Street, Auckland, New Zealand
If you’re staying in one of the hotels or apartments in Auckland’s CBD and want to make your way to the eating and drinking establishments in the suburb of Ponsonby, don’t take a taxi. Instead, leave a little earlier and walk up Vincent St (off...
Save Place
Corner Commerce Street &, Fort St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
The White Lady is where you go when all the other places you'd usually go you can’t go to. Burgers galore, a little pricey, but when it’s 3:37am and you’re starving and not making much sense suddenly it seems a good idea to stop off at this fast...
Save Place
20 Kiosk Road, Parnell, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Located in the Auckland Domain and built on an extinct volcano, the Wintergarden Pavilion consists of two Victorian-era glass buildings housing tropical and temperate plants, and a formal courtyard with sunken pond and fernery. A café is available...
Save Place
The Auckland Domain, Parnell, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
This little fellow is the last thing you would expect to find in a War Memorial Museum, but there he was. In the Auckland museum's nature section, he was just perched on a log taking in all those people looking at him - including me.
Save Place
Auckland, New Zealand
Every year in Western Springs, the Pacifika community comes together to celebrate its cultures, food, dancing, and singing at a multi-national festival. Auckland hosts the world's biggest Polynesian community, so from Niue to Tuvalu to Fiji to the...
Save Place
12 Nick Johnstone Drive, Oneroa, Auckland 1840, New Zealand
Only 35 minutes away from Auckland City by ferry, Mudbrick Restaurant is one of the gems of Waiheke Island. A short taxi ride from Matiatia Wharf and you're there - trying to decide whether you should be looking at the view or the menu. A...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Gear Save up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?