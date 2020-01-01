New Zealand
Collected by janet richards
218 Te Whau Dr, Waiheke Island, Auckland 1971, New Zealand
Out of all the vineyards in Auckland this is one of my favourites. It's not just because of its stunning location and awe-inspiring views, and not just because of the amazing service and extensive, extensive wine collection, it's not just because...
152 Trig Hill Rd, Waiheke Island, Auckland 1081, New Zealand
Peacock Sky is an unhidden gem - a special vineyard in plain sight that is slightly off the beaten track. With a sun-drenched position overseeing a valley, European-inspired eating spaces, three different areas to have curated wine and food...
17 Arabella Lane, Snells Beach 0982, New Zealand
From Brick Bay Winery, walk the mile-long sculpture trail, which meanders past native fern trees, lakes, and rows of pinot gris vines. The rotating exhibit displays roughly 50 pieces by emerging and established Kiwi artists. Watch for Phil...
725 Man O'war Bay Rd, Waiheke Island, Auckland 1971, New Zealand
In a bay discovered over 200 years ago by explorer Captain James Cook (the first white man to set foot in New Zealand), lies a vineyard dedicated to fine wine and good food. Man O' War vineyard is on the "other" side of Waiheke island, a drive...
12 Nick Johnstone Dr, Oneroa, Auckland 1840, New Zealand
Cable Bay is one of Waiheke's most popular vineyards, located on top of a hill looking down to the Hauraki Gulf and islands. Like all of Waiheke's excellent vineyards it's a favourite with wedding planners, so if you're going to visit with a large...
12 Nick Johnstone Drive, Oneroa, Auckland 1840, New Zealand
Only 35 minutes away from Auckland City by ferry, Mudbrick Restaurant is one of the gems of Waiheke Island. A short taxi ride from Matiatia Wharf and you're there - trying to decide whether you should be looking at the view or the menu. A...
480 Matakana Rd, Laly Haddon Place, Matakana 0985, New Zealand
Ascension is known as much for the gigs it puts on as it is for its wines. One of the first major vineyards you see as you head towards Matakana, it's hard to miss with its Italian-style architecture and sweeping rows of vines. It's easy to stop...
601 SH 16, Huapai, Kumeu 0891, New Zealand
The Kumeu-Huapai wine growing area is only half an hour northwest of Auckland's CBD, but it feels like a lifetime away. Coopers Creek is one of the most family-friendly vineyards in the region with an adventure playground for kids, a big...
46 Valerie Cl, Warkworth 0983, New Zealand
The first time I went to Ransom Wines, it was for a bachelor weekend, and it would have to be the most civilised meal I've ever had with a bunch of men. Very fine wine, great platters, relaxing views and helpful service meant that this bunch of...
118 Montgomerie Rd, Mangere, Manukau 2022, New Zealand
Perhaps one of the country's most famous wine brands, Villa Maria wines are amongst the most awarded in New Zealand. In the last international competition they took away five Golds for five different varietals proving that there's more to Kiwi...
Waiheke Island, Auckland, New Zealand
Waiheke Island is just a 30-minute ferry from Auckland. After a day of wine tasting and beach walks, we woke to an amazing sunrise over Oneroa Bay.
153 Oceanview Rd, Oneroa, Auckland 1081, New Zealand
It seems like Vino Vino has been around for ages, but despite all the new competition it continues to hold its head high with what I consider the best views in Oneroa. the food is as sensational as ever - big juicy scallops as entrees,...
South Island 7183, New Zealand
New Zealand's smallest national park certainly packs a punch. Unlike so many of the great ragged mountains that dot the country, Abel Tasman curves along the north coast of the South Island, peppered with golden sand beaches and steep cliffs that...
Urupukapuka Island, Northland, New Zealand
There are 144 islands in the Bay of Islands on the North Island of New Zealand, and Urupukapuka (the largest of them all) aims to please. Check out the island's website to help plan your day, which will be a fabulous and full day that includes a...
Maungatautari 3494, New Zealand
30 miles south of Hamilton on the North Island sits the Maungatautari Ecological Reserve. A massive nature reserve that's been fenced in to get rid of introduced pests to help regrow New Zealand's endangered bird population, including kiwis, this...
