New Zealand
Collected by Elena Krause
290 Montreal Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch 8013, New Zealand
I am a coffee-seeker. When traveling to a new area or country, I will always try the local brew. So, after tasting the typical New Zealand flat white and long black, I had to try the Thunder Thighs; a decadent and decked out mochaccinno from my...
Lake Tekapo 7999, New Zealand
Lake Tekapo is one of those places in New Zealand that is instantly recognizable but few know its name. Bright blue with clear water surrounded by pink and purple lupines in the summer, it's the perfect background for these blooming flowers. A...
216 Okuti Valley Rd, Okuti Valley 7591, New Zealand
A farm-style experience about an hour from Christchurch, Okuti Garden caters to travelers who love to create and play. An art box encourages crafting; “tree circles” are great for yoga and meditation; and a small lake features a boat...
Kaikoura, New Zealand
Kaikoura is located on the east coast of the South Island just north of Christchurch. Here the high mountains rapidly drop away to deep seas, bringing all manner of marine life to the area. From seals to dusky dolphins to orcas and humpback...
