New Zealand 2015

Hélène Tezapsidis′s Wishlist
Franz Josef Glacier, West Coast 7886, New Zealand
I was a glacier virgin. I had never seen one in person before, much less set foot on one. That all changed though as the helicopter lifted off and took off towards the incredible Franz Josef Glacier on New Zealand’s South Island. Almost as soon as...
The resort town of Queenstown tucked away in the Remarkables, a stunning mountain range in the South Island, is one of New Zealand's crown jewels. Not many towns around the world have better views or more adventure sports than Queenstown. One of...
Roys Peak, Otago 9381, New Zealand
The guidebooks say this is a difficult trek but well worth it. After a huffing and puffing trek to the top of Roy’s Peak, I would most certainly like to concur. 11k in approximately 4-5 hours, a decent level of fitness is most needed for this...
North Island, New Zealand
There's no other day hike in all of New Zealand that is as diverse as the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. The terrain is so unique, the location was used to portray "Mt Doom" in the Lord of the Rings films. The nearly 20 kilometer trail winds into high...
Rotorua, New Zealand
Before traveling to Rotorua, everyone will warn you that it smells like rotten eggs. Don't be put off, that's only because of the amazing geothermal features of the area. And the smell comes and goes, too. Sitting on a caldera, Rotorua has...
Wellington Ferry Terminal 1 Aotea Quay, Pipitea, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
Perhaps one of the most iconic kiwi experiences to be had in New Zealand is to catch the ferry between Wellington and Picton. While the Cook Strait doesn't seem too big, it actually takes around three hours to negotiate the occasionally rough seas...
Lake Tekapo 7999, New Zealand
Lake Tekapo is one of those places in New Zealand that is instantly recognizable but few know its name. Bright blue with clear water surrounded by pink and purple lupines in the summer, it's the perfect background for these blooming flowers. A...
Taupo 3377, New Zealand
Near Taupo are an amazing set of waterfalls and rapids called Huka Falls. An easy walk with plenty of viewing spots, at Huka Falls the turquoise green water thunders down the Waikato River headed towards the lake. Surrounded by lush forest and...
Lake Pukaki, Canterbury 7999, New Zealand
A magical alpine lake on the South Island is Lake Pukaki, crystal blue and turquoise. Oftentimes in the morning it's so still it reflects a perfect mirror of the clouds. One of many glacial lakes in the area, the best view is from the southside,...
170 Cuba St, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
New Zealand has a fabulous cafe and brunch culture that will satisfy even the pickiest of breakfast lovers. Combined with an incredible coffee culture, you will neither go hungry nor fall asleep on a vacation in New Zealand. Any cafe or restaurant...
6 Henry St, Queenstown 9300, New Zealand
While New Zealand is a destination for any type of traveler, there's no ignoring its popularity with backpackers. Owing to its wild beauty combined with more adrenaline-inducing adventure sports than you could ever imagine—plus being one of the...
1, 53 Courtenay Pl, Te Aro, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
My go-to spot for after-work drinks is the Library in Wellington, and no, not the public library. Right on Courteney Place, there is a nondescript sign reading "The Library" in front of a simple doorway with several staircases. If you know what to...
35 High St, Auckland CBD, CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Hmmm, what to buy when you want a New Zealand souvenir that's not a tacky plastic tiki or kiwi-shaped ashtray? That’s when you head to Pauanesia (pron. Pah-wah-nesia). Named after the Maori word for abalone, this High St. Auckland store has unique...
Britomart Place, 22 Customs St E, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Nicknamed "the Shaky Isles" after Australians experienced many of the famous New Zealand earthquakes, the name stuck with this popular cafe in downtown Auckland. Tucked away next to the harbor, this unique cafe serves up some of the best coffee in...
Oriental Bay, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
One of the incredible things about Wellington is how the city has evolved, sprawling along many of the beautiful harbors and beaches on the south coast of the North Island. This means no matter where you are in the city, chances are you aren't too...
