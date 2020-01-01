New Zealand
Collected by Renyung Ho
List View
Map View
Save Place
Christchurch, New Zealand
Lonely Planet voted Christchurch one of the Top 10 cities to visit in 2013. The gateway to New Zealand's South Island, vibrant Christchurch is surrounded by a region of natural wonders. A city where you can cycle alongside the river, indulge in...
Save Place
5207 Christchurch Akaroa Rd, Little River 7591, Canterbury 7591, New Zealand
Hilltop Tavern, on the Banks Peninsula between Akaroa and Christchurch, has stunning views and friendly neighbor goats vying to share your meal. The menu, mostly pub favorites plus gourmet wood-fired pizza, also emphasizes local fish. The tavern...
Save Place
Lake Tekapo 7999, New Zealand
Lake Tekapo is one of those places in New Zealand that is instantly recognizable but few know its name. Bright blue with clear water surrounded by pink and purple lupines in the summer, it's the perfect background for these blooming flowers. A...
Save Place
Otago Peninsula, 9077, New Zealand
The Otago Peninsula outside of Dunedin is a place for a walk, a bike ride, a crawl, whatever you can manage. Slopes of green, icy blue waters, flocks of sheep... it's just country-side bliss. You can also check out the Albatross colon, new zealand...
Save Place
205 Chard Road RD 1, Gibbston 9197, New Zealand
Set in one of the most picturesque locations in New Zealand, Chard Farm is blessed in more ways than one. Located in Central Otago, outside of Queenstown, the vineyard is a real favourite for wine lovers - not least because of its stunning gold...
Save Place
The resort town of Queenstown tucked away in the Remarkables, a stunning mountain range in the South Island, is one of New Zealand's crown jewels. Not many towns around the world have better views or more adventure sports than Queenstown. One of...
Save Place
Queenstown, New Zealand
If you visit one place in the South Island of New Zealand, let it be Queenstown. One of the most popular tourist destinations in New Zealand, and for good reason, Queenstown couldn't be in a better location. Surrounded by sweeping mountains...
Save Place
Franz Josef Glacier, West Coast 7886, New Zealand
I was a glacier virgin. I had never seen one in person before, much less set foot on one. That all changed though as the helicopter lifted off and took off towards the incredible Franz Josef Glacier on New Zealand’s South Island. Almost as soon as...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever