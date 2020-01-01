New Zealand
Collected by Katelyn Rose
50 Mayoral Dr, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Aotea Square is a large main square right smack in the middle of downtown Auckland. Located near plenty of shops and cafes, it's a great spot to meet with friends, listen to live music, and get to know Auckland. Heading toward Queen's Street,...
Rangitoto Island, Auckland, New Zealand
In the Hauraki Gulf, Rangitoto Island is just a short, not to mention highly enjoyable, 25-minute ferry ride from Auckand. The unpopulated island is actually a shield volcano that is the youngest (only 600 years old!) in the Auckland Volcanic...
Britomart Place, 22 Customs St E, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Nicknamed "the Shaky Isles" after Australians experienced many of the famous New Zealand earthquakes, the name stuck with this popular cafe in downtown Auckland. Tucked away next to the harbor, this unique cafe serves up some of the best coffee in...
Newbury Street, Manukau, Auckland 2023, New Zealand
Saturday morning and this is the place to be to get a true slice of the Pacific. The Otara Flea Markets have rows and rows of fresh fruit, clothing, bric-a-brac and of course food, but it's the Polynesian colour and music that makes it so special....
585 Waitomo Caves Rd, Waitomo 3977, New Zealand
Waitomo, on New Zealand’s North Island, is known mostly for its glowworms. This is one of the few places in the world where they exist and millions of visitors descend onto the village every year to walk through the dark caves and see the sparkly...
101 Glenmore Street, Kelburn, Wellington 6012, New Zealand
Though Wellington seems best traversed on foot (as Hobbits do, right?), the cable car ride is well worth breaking this habit. Leaving from Lambton Quay, for $6 return, the cable car takes you up to the top of the Botanic Gardens, providing a...
Despite the inclement weather, locals revel in spending time outdoors, especially along the waterfront. Choose a café with views or pack a picnic to enjoy overlooking the harbor. Public artworks such as the Solace in the Wind sculpture, the City...
Matiu/Somes Island, 5012, New Zealand
Smack in the center of Wellington's large harbor sits Somes Island, an ecological reserve overlooked by almost everyone visiting the capital. Boasting a colorful Maori and European history, Somes Island is now a nature preserve open to visitors....
Mount Victoria, Wellington, New Zealand
If there is one place to visit in Wellington, it's Mount Victoria. Overlooking the whole city and harbor, you get incredible 360-degree views of New Zealand's capital. If you have the time you can hike your way up to the top and lookout through...
Cuba St, Te Aro, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
The cultural heart of Wellington is right downtown on Cuba Street. Here art galleries rub shoulders with boutique cafes, and there's more than an enough independent bookshops, thrift stores, and quirky bars to keep even the most alternative...
53 Waiapu Road, Karori, Wellington 6012, New Zealand
Zealandia is a wildlife sanctuary right in the heart of Wellington that's open to the public. New Zealand has a fascinating bird history since it broke away and developed an ecosystem with no native mammal predators. Because of this there are all...
Oriental Bay, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
One of the incredible things about Wellington is how the city has evolved, sprawling along many of the beautiful harbors and beaches on the south coast of the North Island. This means no matter where you are in the city, chances are you aren't too...
4 Willis St, Wellington, 6011, New Zealand
Many of the beautiful countryside scenes in the film “Lord of the Rings” were shot in the green hills of New Zealand. It is home to Hobbiton, Mount Doom, and the jeweler who made the “one ring to rule them all.” Whether you’re a complete freak...
Kaukau, Wellington 6035, New Zealand
If you'd like to go where the locals go to escape the city, head out to Mount Kaukau, the highest point overlooking Wellington. Roughly an hour up and down, the climb up to Mount Kaukau is worth the jaunt outside the city center to Khandallah...
Rotorua, New Zealand
Before traveling to Rotorua, everyone will warn you that it smells like rotten eggs. Don't be put off, that's only because of the amazing geothermal features of the area. And the smell comes and goes, too. Sitting on a caldera, Rotorua has...
126 Broadway, Matamata 3400, New Zealand
Welcome to Middle Earth in the South Pacific, and an ideal stop for traveling fans of the author J.R.R. Tolkien and the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movie trilogies. Near the rural town of Matamata—itself a destination for its LOTR-inspired...
700 Sandhills Road, Kaitaia 0441, New Zealand
The tide out, it's hard to remember if I have ever seen so much neatly and naturally manicured sand stretch so far before. New Zealand has a knack for showing off so much pure beauty in nature, and this visit to Ninety Mile Beach was no exception....
Lake Taupo, Waikato, New Zealand
On the shores of New Zealand's largest lake sits the holiday town of Taupo, in the center of the North Island. Popular with vacationers and adventure travelers, there is plenty for everyone. An ancient volcanic crater, nowadays Taupo is a...
North Island, New Zealand
There's no other day hike in all of New Zealand that is as diverse as the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. The terrain is so unique, the location was used to portray "Mt Doom" in the Lord of the Rings films. The nearly 20 kilometer trail winds into high...
Cape Palliser 5772, New Zealand
Driving around the southern roads in the North Island often lulls you into believing that this pocket of New Zealand is mostly rural farmland with more sheep than you could ever imagine. Once leaving the comfort of the Wairarapa wine region, it...
Taupo 3377, New Zealand
Near Taupo are an amazing set of waterfalls and rapids called Huka Falls. An easy walk with plenty of viewing spots, at Huka Falls the turquoise green water thunders down the Waikato River headed towards the lake. Surrounded by lush forest and...
Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, New Zealand
The massive sandbar extending from Tauranga's harbor leads to one of New Zealand’s most beloved beaches at Mount Maunganui, known locally as The Mount. The white sand ocean-side beach is a surfer’s dream, and while an artificial reef was installed...
Wellington Ferry Terminal 1 Aotea Quay, Pipitea, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
Perhaps one of the most iconic kiwi experiences to be had in New Zealand is to catch the ferry between Wellington and Picton. While the Cook Strait doesn't seem too big, it actually takes around three hours to negotiate the occasionally rough seas...
