New Zealand
Collected by Anna Nel
Waiheke Island, Auckland, New Zealand
Waiheke Island is just a 30-minute ferry from Auckland. After a day of wine tasting and beach walks, we woke to an amazing sunrise over Oneroa Bay.
12 Nick Johnstone Drive, Oneroa, Auckland 1840, New Zealand
Only 35 minutes away from Auckland City by ferry, Mudbrick Restaurant is one of the gems of Waiheke Island. A short taxi ride from Matiatia Wharf and you're there - trying to decide whether you should be looking at the view or the menu. A...
Waitemata Harbour, New Zealand
The gateway into Auckland in the Waitemata Harbour. Sprawling along the downtown area, and traversed by the Auckland Harbour Bridge (which you can climb if you're feeling adventurous), it's a good reminder of how close Auckland is to the sea. Here...
Corner Commerce Street &, Fort St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
The White Lady is where you go when all the other places you'd usually go you can’t go to. Burgers galore, a little pricey, but when it’s 3:37am and you’re starving and not making much sense suddenly it seems a good idea to stop off at this fast...
86 Federal St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
The award-winning Depot is a restaurant with a difference run by quintessential Kiwi chef and author Al Brown. Squid ink linguine, pork hock and plump fresh oysters come hand-in-hand with wine on tap, old style crockery and super friendly service....
19 High Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Unity is what all bookstores should be: a good collection of global newspapers by the door, a room stacked to the gills with curated books and magazines, and an extremely well-read staff. Three people is a crowd here; 30 is a very civilized riot....
Rangitoto Island, Auckland, New Zealand
In the Hauraki Gulf, Rangitoto Island is just a short, not to mention highly enjoyable, 25-minute ferry ride from Auckand. The unpopulated island is actually a shield volcano that is the youngest (only 600 years old!) in the Auckland Volcanic...
8-14 Madden Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
First developed when the cityhosted the Rugby World Cup in 2011, the harborside Wynyard Quarter has quickly become a favorite destination for Aucklanders. Restaurants, cafés, and bars are especially popular on weekends—standouts include Baduzzi...
Britomart Place, 22 Customs St E, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Nicknamed "the Shaky Isles" after Australians experienced many of the famous New Zealand earthquakes, the name stuck with this popular cafe in downtown Auckland. Tucked away next to the harbor, this unique cafe serves up some of the best coffee in...
Newbury Street, Manukau, Auckland 2023, New Zealand
Saturday morning and this is the place to be to get a true slice of the Pacific. The Otara Flea Markets have rows and rows of fresh fruit, clothing, bric-a-brac and of course food, but it's the Polynesian colour and music that makes it so special....
Auckland, New Zealand
On a weekend trip around Auckland, our group made an afternoon stop at Lake Wainamu. Dark sand dunes surround a section of lake. For most, walking along these will suffice. For New Zealanders, seeing who can jump the farthest off the dune is the...
Lake Pupuke, Auckland, New Zealand
Hidden away on Auckland’s North Shore is Lake Pupuke, a volcanic fill-in in a city of volcanic fill-ins, not far from the suburbs of Takapuna and Milford. A pleasant stroll on a winter’s day, Pupuke is the ideal place to take the kids to feed the...
35 High St, Auckland CBD, CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Hmmm, what to buy when you want a New Zealand souvenir that's not a tacky plastic tiki or kiwi-shaped ashtray? That’s when you head to Pauanesia (pron. Pah-wah-nesia). Named after the Maori word for abalone, this High St. Auckland store has unique...
50 Mayoral Dr, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Aotea Square is a large main square right smack in the middle of downtown Auckland. Located near plenty of shops and cafes, it's a great spot to meet with friends, listen to live music, and get to know Auckland. Heading toward Queen's Street,...
17 Arabella Lane, Snells Beach 0982, New Zealand
From Brick Bay Winery, walk the mile-long sculpture trail, which meanders past native fern trees, lakes, and rows of pinot gris vines. The rotating exhibit displays roughly 50 pieces by emerging and established Kiwi artists. Watch for Phil...
Victoria Street &, Federal Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Warkworth, New Zealand
Redwood Treehouse, Warkworth, New Zealand: They only allow reservations for major functions like weddings and receptions, but simply paying the tree-houses a visit outside of Auckland is surely worth it. They operate purely on an ask-and-receive...
99 Quay St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Devonport is a "Little England" just a 10-minute ferry ride across from Auckland's CBD. It's a bustling little village full of cafes, secondhand bookstores, art galleries, and gift stores and a pleasant place to explore any afternoon of the week....
3, Maritime Building 130 Quay St, Auckland, 1140, New Zealand
World is probably the most eclectic shop in Auckland, a "Factory of Ideas and Experiments" specializing in women, men, and beauty. Last time I was in one of the stores I spied everything from Fornasetti candles to stuffed animals to...
146 Karangahape Rd, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
K Road should only be explored on foot—in fact, that should be a local bylaw. If you're into the alternative scene you'll completely love it; if not you'll completely marvel at it. Whichever camp you fall into you'll need to take a break halfway...
Goat Island, New Zealand
Goat Island is just north of the village of Matakana and another ideal spot to spend a summer's day. It was New Zealand's first fully protected marine reserve so you don't have to go very far offshore to be surrounded by schools of fish. If you...
Te Ara Tahuhu Walking Street, Britomart, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
The Britomart City Farmers' Market is literally the country coming to town. Located in Auckland's hippest, newest precinct on a 'walking street' between towering office blocks, every Saturday morning up pops the freshest seasonal produce, herbs...
Pakiri 0972, New Zealand
Not far from Matakana is my favourite place in the world for horse riding - the stunning 14km long white sand Pakiri Beach. Whether you're a novice saddling up for the very first time, or an experienced rider, you will love the guided rides in...
137 Westhaven Dr, Westhaven, Auckland 1011, New Zealand
Even if you're not a water baby, it will be hard to resist the charms of the Waitemata Harbour. Auckland is New Zealand's sailing capital, and as previous host of two America's Cup regattas as well as being a Round the World Yacht Race stopover,...
Sky Tower, 72 - 78 Victoria St W, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
On a perfect day the sun will be glistening across the waters of the Hauraki Gulf as it slowly comes into view from your perch up high. Orbit Restaurant at the top of the Sky Tower is hundreds of feet in the air, and as it does a full revolution...
Long Bay, Auckland, New Zealand
Nothing says summer in Auckland like a BBQ, and one of the best places to take your family is Long Bay Regional Park. You can book any of the electric or wood-fired BBQs and best of all, they're all free to use! There are also seven bookable table...
A market concept with a difference: not one location but five. The Auckland Night markets are held on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in Pakuranga, Onehunga, Glenfield, Papatoetoe and Whangaparaoa. With a real international flavour to...
Waitemata Harbour, New Zealand
Every city has scenic flights but how many of them have a Pacific harbour as a runway? Auckland Seaplanes has just landed (bad pun) and offers scenic flights with a difference. Harking back to the days when passengers arriving in Auckland used to...
841 Takatu Rd, Matakana 0986, New Zealand
Just about 15 minutes outside Matakana, which itself is a mere 45 minutes from Auckland, the Tawharanui Lodge still feel like a beautifully remote spot. Stay in the lodge or in the estuary villas, which have a private balcony that's a perfect...
