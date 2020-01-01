New York Sips
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
129 E 45th St, New York, NY 10017, USA
I have never been to Taipei. But after tasting a fresh grapefruit and green tea from CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice, I was ready to pack my bags and move. This juice company, based in Taiwan, is dedicated to serving the highest quality ingredients to its...
530 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Located atop The McKittrick Hotel—site of the immersive theater experience "Sleep No More"—Gallow Green is a beguiling outdoor space overgrown with flowers and vines that offers up views of the Hudson River and the High Line. It's as popular for...
101 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002, USA
With 40 excellent beers on tap and good food to go along, this spot in Lower East Side will make any beer connoisseur happy. There is always a good crowd sharing beers over community tables, a great place to meet old friends and make new ones.
44 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
If you live in NYC and you like to drink, then you've probably come across our local tradition of drinking Picklebacks. Picklebacks are a shot of whiskey (usually Jameson) and a chaser of fresh pickle juice. While it sounds disgusting, the...
302 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
This is the Check Yo Self cocktail at Extra Fancy in Brooklyn. Don't let the name of the bar fool you. They got it from the side of some condiment bottle. This drink, however, is wonderfully hand-crafted and a full of deep flavor. It’s a mix of...
298 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Maison Premiere's French influence invites you into another era around its marble horseshoe bar. If you come early, you can take your time here. We were lured by the $1 oyster special during happy hour. It all washed down well with a boozy sazerac...
2 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
The King Cole Bar is about as legendary as any bar in New York. Located in the St. Regis Hotel at Fifth Avenue and 55th Street, it has been the place to go for a cocktail since it opened in 1932—Salvador Dalí, John Lennon, and Marilyn...
57 Stone St, New York, NY 10004, USA
Vintry is a small, cozy bar and restaurant in lower Manhattan. It provides a welcome counterpoint to the larger gathering spaces in the Wall Street area - it has the vibe of a discreet speak-easy. Vintry specializes in artisan producers of whisky...
225 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009, USA
This East Village bar’s menu ranks complex cocktails on a scale from refreshing to spirituous, and comforting to adventurous. It's upstairs from a liquor store on Avenue B, and the atmosphere is understated, keeping the focus on the expert...
828 8th Ave, New York, NY 10019, USA
Located in the heart of the theater district on Eighth Avenue, Thalia is a Midtown gem. Arrive before 6 p.m. to enjoy the icy-cold martinis at half price and settle into one of the big, cushy leather couches. For something small, order the spicy...
