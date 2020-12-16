New York, New York!
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
So much to do. So much to see. So much to eat. New York..well, its New York!
New York, NY 10004, USA
One of New York's most iconic landmarks is also one of America's: the Statue of Liberty, standing in the middle of New York's harbor as it has since 1886. The statue was famously a gift from France, built to a design by sculptor...
210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
New Windsor, NY 12553, USA
Acres upon acres of art. As if a giant just threw a bunch of sculptures into the landscape–like a handful of dice. One of my new favorite places on the East Coast. http://www.stormking.org
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
Stepping into the enormous main concourse of this landmarked architectural jewel—with its sweeping granite staircases, hulking columns and 38-meter (125-foot) ceilings painted with night-sky constellations—can be a jaw-dropping experience. What’s...
1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028, USA
The Metropolitan Museum of Art—or, commonly, the Met—is one of the world's great museums, alongside the Louvre, the British Museum, and a handful of others. It would be easy to devote an entire week's visit to the museum alone, and realistically...
Chinatown, New York, NY, USA
New York's Chinatown is the largest enclave of Chinese people in the Western hemisphere; it is also one of the oldest outside of Asia. Unlike many urban Chinatowns, New York's is both residential and commercial. When visiting Chinatown, step away...
132 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
When you've had enough of the hectic hustle of tourists and traffic in Times Square, seek refuge at Haven, a rooftop lounge located on the top of the Sanctuary Hotel on 47th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues. The owners of this chic establishment...
200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
This rooftop brewery (yep, rooftop brewery!) is hidden above Eataly on 5th Ave. Find the secret elevator behind the pots and pans section and take it to the 14th floor. The bar/brewery is spacious and has a great view, plus it is the only cask ale...
79 Essex St, New York, NY 10002, USA
For photography and art enthusiasts visiting NYC, don't overlook the International Center of Photography. Founded in 1974, ICP is conveniently located in Midtown Manhattan (42nd Street and Sixth Avenue). It's a world-leading museum, school, and...
