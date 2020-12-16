New York City
Collected by Michelle M. Winner , AFAR Local Expert
NYC is the most popular destination in the USA. Why wouldn't we include it? Hey "' I'm walking here. . . " ; get your big city heels on and wander the streets with me.
768 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019, USA
Chances are that if you're not a Hollywood power-type or a member of the glitterati, ( and you’d know if you were), you won't be attending the Oscars unless you are a “ seat-filler” that slips into place when the star has to go to the loo or out...
45 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Sofitel is fast becoming my go-to hotel wherever I travel. Why? Because I know what to expect. Room will be clean and comfortable, hotel will be well-placed in the location, everything will be done to assist my requests and there will always be...
570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036, USA
My daughter came up with the idea for Yotel. " Mom, lets try this cool place in NYC for our trip" she says. We were doing one of our once-every-few- years mom and daughter trips and this time it was NYC. As you are aware a trip to NYC must be...
225 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016, USA
The JP Morgan Library's grand, old-world elegance immediately transports you to turn-of-the-century New York. And at that time, there was almost no one more powerful than financier JP Morgan. He launched U.S. Steel and even served as the...
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
The Grand Central Oyster Bar celebrates its 100th anniversary this year as a New York institution. Located in the lower concourse of Grand Central, it serves over 25 varieties of oysters daily. There is a huge menu of American...
1075 California Blvd, Napa, CA 94559, USA
For those of you lucky enough to live within a couple of hours of driving distance from Napa, the entire valley is your oyster . . or your glass of wine for the weekend. Silicon Valley, Berkeley, Sausalito and SFO are several jumping off points...
