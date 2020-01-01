New York City Eats
Collected by SATW Judges
Little Italy, New York, NY 10013, USA
Held yearly in the month of September, the San Gennaro Festival is New York City's oldest religious street festival. Little Italy was the first location in America for several hundred thousand Italian immigrants who came to the U.S. in the early...
New York, NY 10002, USA
When I think about Chinatown, I think about the noodle cart on Grand Street. I swear to God! Every time I hit up that cart I become the happiest person. This small order of noodles with peanut and soy sauce cost me an insignificant $1.50. Noodle...
18 E Broadway, New York, NY 10002, USA
On weekends this place is dim sum heaven. I’m not talking about the “trendy” dim sum places that look pretty, but drill a hole in your pocket. Golden Unicorn is a family establishment! Go there on any given weekend and what you will find are...
189 Spring St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Pastry chef Dominique Ansel loves the classic croissant so much that he revived the lesser known Brittany pastry, the Kouign Amann, in his SoHo bakery. The Kouign Amann is made out of a croissant-like dough with the addition of sugar. One bite and...
45 Bayard St, New York, NY 10013, USA
I don’t play around when it comes to food. I am fearless and always on the lookout for authenticity. Hong Kong Station was recommended by my friend Joyce. I went into the whole experience not really knowing what to expect, but I was so glad to...
510 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Employees Only is a gem in New York City. Located in one of New York’s hippest neighborhoods on Hudson Street, it looks unassuming from the outside. You’ll find a forest green awning outside with white block letters that read “EO” and a statue of...
200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
There are now 35 locations of Eataly, the massive Italian food hall, around the world, with 18 of them in Italy itself. The New York City one at Fifth Avenue and 23rd Street, which opened in 2010, was the first in the United States (it's been...
Momofuko Noodle Bar is the creation of the sometimes controversial Korean chef David Chang. This restauranteur has taken hold of several blocks in the East Village where you'll find a handful of his enterprises including the noodle bar and milk...
179 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Opened in 1914, this is a New York institution. Its been owned and operated by four generations of the same family. You really feel like you're stepping into a NY deli 50 years ago.
My vote for the best bowl of Asian noodles in New York City goes to Xi'an Famous Foods, which also won over Anthony Bourdain, food critics, and countless locals. The family-run business celebrates signature spicy dishes from its hometown in...
