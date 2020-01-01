New York City
Collected by Ashley Williams
28 Frost St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
The Sketchbook Project lives within the Brooklyn Art Library, filling their entire left wall from floor to ceiling. Yes, leave it to a place as cool as Brooklyn to have an art library. Anyway, my friend and I stumbled onto this fascinating place...
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Completed in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is an engineering wonder and an architectural one as well, a masterpiece of design that has inspired acclaimed poets (Hart Crane, Marianne Moore), writers (Jack Kerouac), and painters (Joseph Stella). While...
205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Despite multiple trips over countless years going to New York City, it wasn't until a year ago today that I encountered this sandwich — the one that left me drooling until I could enjoy it again. Katz's quickly went from a one-stop place for me to...
99 Margaret Corbin Dr, New York, NY 10040, USA
The Cloisters, a museum devoted to medieval art and architecture, is a delightful respite from the hustle and bustle of NYC. This tranquil treasure is definitely worth a half day (or more) trip on your next visit. A branch of the Metropolitan...
1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028, USA
The Metropolitan Museum of Art—or, commonly, the Met—is one of the world's great museums, alongside the Louvre, the British Museum, and a handful of others. It would be easy to devote an entire week's visit to the museum alone, and realistically...
Chinatown, New York, NY, USA
New York's Chinatown is the largest enclave of Chinese people in the Western hemisphere; it is also one of the oldest outside of Asia. Unlike many urban Chinatowns, New York's is both residential and commercial. When visiting Chinatown, step away...
Riverside, Dr To Broadway, New York, NY 10040, USA
Fort Tryon Park is a jewel. Much more off the beaten path for tourists and even locals, the 67-acre park is located in far northern Manhattan on towering cliffs with panoramic views of the Hudson River, the George Washington Bridge, and the New...
New York, NY 10011, USA
Tom Otterness and his playful Life Underground series at the 14th Street A,C train station make it into The Art Underground art crawl. The station is filled with around 100 bronze sculptures that represent the "the impossibility of understanding...
235 Bowery, New York, NY 10002, USA
Originally an immigrant neighborhood, the Lower East Side of Manhattan has rapidly transformed in to an area filled with trendy restaurants, galleries, and new high-end apartments and hotels. During a trip, artists were repainting a mural at a...
Dumbo, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Of the various abbreviations for different neighborhoods in New York, DUMBO wins the prize for cutest: It stands for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass. It is a little off the beaten path, though you may find yourself here if you have...
848 Washington St, New York, NY 10014, USA
The Meatpacking District is a mecca of design-forward restaurants, bars, clothing boutiques, galleries, and artists' residences in a neighborhood formerly known for its meat warehouses. Today glitter and guts live side by side on the West Side of...
201 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003, USA
Union Square Park in NYC is usually bustling with markets, street performers, skateboarders, sidewalk chess, food trucks, and not a moment of silence or peace... until you take a quiet walk with Gandhi through the magnolia trees.
FDR Dr, New York, NY 10009, USA
Work days in the 'concrete jungle' are hectic. Long hours are spent indoors, sitting at desks. It's easy to forget that we live on an island. The East River Walk, beginning at 34th street and the FDR, is where I go to get away from the hustle and...
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, New York, NY 10128, USA
Central Park is a perfect urban oasis that in many ways represents the heart of New York City. Convenient location, lush natural beauty, and the diversity of people and activities is why it is a favorite of locals and tourists alike. And if you...
990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA
Patrick Dougherty's "Natural History" living sculpture made entirely out of trees and vines is a work of art in the truest sense. Stepping inside feels akin to what it must be inside the mind of Tim Burton yet with all the reverence that nature...
686 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Since opening in 2009, Greenlight Bookstore has become a cultural mainstay of the Fort Greene neighborhood (there’s also a second, newer location in Prospect Lefferts Gardens). The oversized windows of the original store face...
51 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Brooklyn Flea has enriched the city landscape with a contemporary spin to the traditional concept of a flea market. Find beauty in unexpected places at the Flea. With a range of vendors of antiques and vintage clothing, a selection of jewelry, art...
154 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Three Lives bookstore in the historic West Village caters to serious book-lovers. The individually owned store and its employees are warm and full of character—it feels like you wandered into your best friend’s (large) library in which...
170 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014, USA
There's only one place that I made sure to visit every single time I came to New York City before I was a resident. It didn't matter how long or short my stay was, my pilgrimage to 19th Street, up a flight of steep stairs and into the hallowed...
210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
225 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016, USA
The JP Morgan Library's grand, old-world elegance immediately transports you to turn-of-the-century New York. And at that time, there was almost no one more powerful than financier JP Morgan. He launched U.S. Steel and even served as the...
57 Great Jones St, New York, NY 10012, USA
A delicious underground Japanese restaurant in the E. Village. Order Branzino and lots of sake.
11 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019, USA
MoMA is closed for renovations through October 21, 2019.
The Museum of Modern Art, one of the city's—and the country's—premier institutions for modern and contemporary art, first opened its doors in 1939. Its permanent collection of...
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
Stepping into the enormous main concourse of this landmarked architectural jewel—with its sweeping granite staircases, hulking columns and 38-meter (125-foot) ceilings painted with night-sky constellations—can be a jaw-dropping experience. What’s...
Manhattan, NY 10036, USA
Summed up by the phrase, 'the city that never sleeps,' New York is electric no matter the time of day. There is always a constant buzz in the background, kind of like the hiss you once heard between songs on your favorite cassette tapes. At any...
476 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018, USA
The main branch of the New York Public Library is one of the country’s grandest Beaux Arts buildings, a temple to learning on Fifth Avenue between 40th and 42nd streets. At the end of the 19th century, John Bigelow, who oversaw the Tilden...
299 Broadway, Suite 620, New York, NY 10007, USA
If you are looking for a fun, buzzing eating scene in the Wall Street area, this is it. Stone Street is a narrow, cobblestone street lined with restaurants and bars and filled with outdoor, communal tables. During lunch on nice days, an energetic...
75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
Between 15th and 16th streets on Ninth Avenue in Chelsea, the Chelsea Market is a food court with New York attitude. Its restaurants and shops sell Australian meat pies, banh mi, and lobster rolls. These are no fast-food chains—this is a place to...
636 Broadway #714, New York, NY 10012, USA
I was in a rush to meet some friends for dinner in the Lower East Side and was stopped in my tracks when I came across some unlikely art—the words "love me" urgently scrawled on the side of a column. The message was simple but poignant. For the...
Union Square, New York, NY 10003, USA
Every Wednesday and Saturday, a farmers market sets up in Union Square in New York City. On the west side of the square, by 16th Street, is an orchard stand which makes the best apple cider donuts in the entire world. Breezy Hill Orchard is always...
27 Grand St, New York, NY 10013, USA
The 114-room art boutique The James brings dozens of comfortable amenities—including a wine hour, Intelligent Nutrients organic toiletries, a spacious garden patio, and a design that is similar to lofts in the city—but the greatest draw is the...
