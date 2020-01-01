New York
Collected by Anna Katranis
848 Washington St, New York, NY 10014, USA
The Meatpacking District is a mecca of design-forward restaurants, bars, clothing boutiques, galleries, and artists' residences in a neighborhood formerly known for its meat warehouses. Today glitter and guts live side by side on the West Side of...
New York, NY 10018, USA
A few green acres of valuable Midtown Manhattan real estate affords office workers and visitors with valuable peace and space, two things that are hard to find in the surrounding streets. Bryant Park shares the block between Fifth and Sixth...
201 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003, USA
Union Square Park in NYC is usually bustling with markets, street performers, skateboarders, sidewalk chess, food trucks, and not a moment of silence or peace... until you take a quiet walk with Gandhi through the magnolia trees.
11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
There are two main reasons to visit this small midtown park, which takes up the three city blocks between Madison and Fifth avenues from 23rd to 26th streets. The first is that its lawns, benches and temporary art installations all have views of...
New York, NY 10012, USA
Washington Square Park is only a fraction of the size of Central Park, but it is as almost as much of an icon of New York as its much larger counterpart uptown. It's likely because it sits in the heart of Greenwich Village, and has thus served as...
Little Italy, New York, NY 10013, USA
Held yearly in the month of September, the San Gennaro Festival is New York City's oldest religious street festival. Little Italy was the first location in America for several hundred thousand Italian immigrants who came to the U.S. in the early...
One 5th Ave, New York, NY 10003, USA
Would you like some pizza with your egg? In a city known for its pizzas, Otto is well-known for it's interesting (but delicious), and flavorful combinations. Although I haven't been, their happy hour specials draw large crowds...book early! This...
755 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
There are a lot of wonderful brunch spots in the five boroughs of NYC. Dean Street stands out not as much for creativity or ingenuity as much as it does for doing the simple things very well. On Saturday and Sunday between 11 AM and 3 PM be...
922 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Unlike Los Angeles (duh) and Chicago (surprising!), New York City doesn't have too much in the way of "authentic" Mexican food outside of Red Hook Ball Fields' local street vendors. Yes, the city is filled with tons of Latino flavor, but when it...
My vote for the best bowl of Asian noodles in New York City goes to Xi'an Famous Foods, which also won over Anthony Bourdain, food critics, and countless locals. The family-run business celebrates signature spicy dishes from its hometown in...
Peter Cooper Village, New York, NY, USA
Food trucks are a common sight in Manhattan these days, and I love it because I'm usually rushing from one place to another, eating on the go. Never has it been so easy to find a great meal while I'm doing so. I have quite a few trucks that I...
185 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
We've been coming to Momoya for over three years and the only problem is more and more people are realizing this restaurant consistently delivers the best bang for your buck in Manhattan. Yes, I've decided to tell the world now that it's been...
46 Bowery, New York, NY 10013, USA
New York City's Chinese and Chinese American populations total around 570,000, making this the largest concentration of Chinese outside the mother country. The first Chinatown in Manhattan dates to the 1870s, and while it continues to grow, it has...
One of the oldest falafel joints in New York City, and one of the first Middle Eastern establishments in the United States, Mamoun’s remains a satisfying choice for spicy, hearty staples for just a few bucks. While they’ve expanded to five other...
66 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009, USA
Rotisserie chicken is their specialty, but as I make my way through the entire menu I realize that's not all that special! Roast pernil, beef stew, plantains, rice & beans, mofongo... With Adela often behind the counter and Novelas blaring out...
125 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009, USA
There are a lot of ice cream trucks in NYC. Only one started out as the Big Gay Ice Cream Truck but became a brick-and-mortar Big Gay Ice Cream shop. Whether you flag down the truck somewhere in Midtown or wait in line at the shop on E 7th in the...
123 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009, USA
It often seems there are as many cupcake shops in NYC, as there are hipsters. Everyone has a favorite. Butter Lane on East 7th (and now in Park Slope also on Seventh) is one of mine. They don't have the most inventive flavors in the world, though...
