New york baby

Little Italy, New York, NY 10013, USA
Held yearly in the month of September, the San Gennaro Festival is New York City's oldest religious street festival. Little Italy was the first location in America for several hundred thousand Italian immigrants who came to the U.S. in the early...
New York, NY, USA
Manhattan can, famously, feel like endless rows of apartment blocks and office towers for most of its length. At least above 14th Street, a regular grid of streets and avenues, bisected only by Broadway, has transformed the city into a dream for...
2365 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Built in 1901, the legendary "First Lady of Waikiki" blends Victorian architecture with a golden beach and turquoise seas. Putting a luxury hotel in a deserted backwater was a bold move—but one that paid off. Tourism took off here and the...
215 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114, USA
Drinks in the old Charles St. Jail? Kudos to whoever dreamed up the idea to create Alibi in the former "drunk tank" for the City of Boston, a building with a storied past. Set in the Beacon Hill neighborhood, the original floors and brick walls...
348 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
The Ft. Point Channel neighborhood has undergone a renaissance of late, and Barbara Lynch's bar Drink is a fun addition to the scene. Arrive at the modern basement space and you're fate is left in the hands of the bartenders. Talk about your...
540 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Award winning chef Jody Adams has brought the influence of her travels to this neighborhood restaurant. Located at the edge of The Rose Kennedy Greenway, and close to the harbor, this groundbreaking LEED Gold building is a visual delight. Small...
1071 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128, USA
The Guggenheim Museum is a work of art in itself. Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the building's iconic curved facade stands out on the orderly row of edifices lining its stretch of Fifth Avenue. Completed near the end of Wright's career (it...
342 Seaside Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
A retro aloha vibe sets the tone at this new 135-room, high-rise hotel just two blocks from iconic Waikiki beach. From $195. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image: Erin Kunkel
47 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022, USA
Early this spring, I had an hour to kill in Manhattan, so I ducked into the Grolier Club, America's oldest bibliophilic society, where I saw a fascinating exhibit devoted to Wunderkammer, the cabinets of curiosities that originated in 16th-century...
140 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Jimmy’s Corner is long and narrow, as if some great prophet looked at a hallway and said, I see a dimly lit saloon here, complete with an extended bar and walls plastered with photos of boxers. Opened in 1971 by erstwhile pugilist James Lee Glenn,...
Pupukea Rd, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
The cultural site is home to Pu‘u o Mahuka, Oahu’s largest heiau, or ancient temple. The site has beautiful panoramic views, and you can look out to Waimea Bay, which is cool when the waves are big. —Hoku Haiku Off Pupukea Rd. This appeared in...
59-864 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
This historic nature park has gardens, cultural sites, and a waterfall that empties into a pool visitors can swim in. Don’t miss botanical specialist David Orr’s monthly full moon walks, which showcase plants that bloom at night. — Hoku Haiku ...
9 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Joe is reliable coffee choice where the product is excellent and the service isn't snooty. The company prides itself on hospitality, is owned by a local family, and provides a much-needed dose of caffeine after a long day wandering through the...
1 Court St, Boston, MA 02108, USA
Modern and spare, the design of the Ames hotel in central Boston is in sharp contrast to the bricks and steeples of the surrounding neighborhood. The location can't be beat, and the staff is attentive and helpful.
Hulopoe Beach, Hawaii 96763, USA
From the surface, the reef surrounding First Cathedrals looks like every other reef on Lana'i. Turquoise parrotfish flit above the coral, schools of convict tang sway with the current, and the visibility is often in the vicinity of 100 ft. 55 feet...
165 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02111, USA
When you've been called "the best coffee in the world" by the likes of NPR and the NY Times, you've got the bar set pretty high. Thinking Cup does justice to those beans, and is a really great spot to get your morning or afternoon fix. Their cafe...
46 Waltham St, Boston, MA 02118, USA
Walking down the alley to the courtyard of Patch NYC, you'll probably think-Where is she sending me? Trust me, there's gold at the end of the tunnel! In the beautifully designed shop, you'll find the the work of a highly curated group of vendors,...
623 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02118, USA
Emerging artists and small-batch food producers are the focus at Olives & Grace. Started by Jamaica Plain resident Sofi Madison, this sumptuous shop spreads the word about the quality and provenance of all the foodstuffs, body products, and...
276 Shawmut Ave, Boston, MA 02118, USA
Jewelry designer Michele Mercado's showroom and work space in Boston's historic South End is filled with metal treasures. Her award winning designs feature 100% recycled Harmony Metals and she is a big champion of up cycling clients old pieces...
375 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118, USA
Every Sunday from May through October, the SoWa (south of Washington Street) Open Market celebrates all things local. Started a decade ago, it features a farmers' market with growers from the area, an indie design market, and a rotating group of...
