32-01 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11106, USA
Years—no, decades—before Long Island City became a happening neighborhood, Socrates Sculpture Park was there, staking a claim on a patch of land that had been abandoned and turned into an illegal landfill. Since then, the park has...
510 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Employees Only is a gem in New York City. Located in one of New York’s hippest neighborhoods on Hudson Street, it looks unassuming from the outside. You’ll find a forest green awning outside with white block letters that read “EO” and a statue of...
27 Grand St, New York, NY 10013, USA
The 114-room art boutique The James brings dozens of comfortable amenities—including a wine hour, Intelligent Nutrients organic toiletries, a spacious garden patio, and a design that is similar to lofts in the city—but the greatest draw is the...
New York's best kept secret is all about free jazz, great vibes, and one very generous woman. Housed in a simple apartment in an historic part of upper Manhattan, Miss Margorie Elliot's Sunday afternoon music session has been bringing strangers...
270 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012, USA
A philly girl at heart, I was super excited to know La Colombe expanded to NYC. Originated from the hip coffee shop on Rittenhouse Square, La Colombe was destined to create a buzz in surrounding cities. There are a few locations in NYC now. If you...
103 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002, USA
These days, wandering the Lower East Side (the area between the Bowery and the East River, with Houston Street marking its northern border and Canal Street its southern one), it can feel impossible to recall that this neighborhood was once among...
50 Greene St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Gudrun Sjödén Swedish fashion icon and designer known for her creative style identity and use of natural fibers since the mid-70s has opened a store stateside. Just a couple of days old, Sjödén's store is now open to the public for her esteemed...
88 Franklin St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Part Roman bath, part Turkish hammam, part massage parlor—it all adds up to a restorative haven in the concrete jungle that is Manhattan. Aire is part of a chain that started in Seville, Spain, and every location is specially chosen to...
59 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
I suppose the Algonquin is an obvious pilgrimage for anyone with a fascination for the 1920s, but it certainly didn't disappoint. The ambience conjured everything I imagined of a legendary literary bolthole and more importantly my White Russian...
225 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016, USA
The JP Morgan Library's grand, old-world elegance immediately transports you to turn-of-the-century New York. And at that time, there was almost no one more powerful than financier JP Morgan. He launched U.S. Steel and even served as the...
224 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012, USA
It can be extremely difficult to keep up with cool restaurant openings in NYC. My trick? I look for the lineups. On Soho's edge, Jack's Wife Freda had a buzz that caught my attention. When I returned, I was able to get a table solo at this packed...
