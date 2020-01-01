new york
Collected by Franklin Pavon
My vote for the best bowl of Asian noodles in New York City goes to Xi'an Famous Foods, which also won over Anthony Bourdain, food critics, and countless locals. The family-run business celebrates signature spicy dishes from its hometown in...
One of the oldest falafel joints in New York City, and one of the first Middle Eastern establishments in the United States, Mamoun’s remains a satisfying choice for spicy, hearty staples for just a few bucks. While they’ve expanded to five other...
66 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009, USA
Rotisserie chicken is their specialty, but as I make my way through the entire menu I realize that's not all that special! Roast pernil, beef stew, plantains, rice & beans, mofongo... With Adela often behind the counter and Novelas blaring out...
25 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011, USA
Chef Tommy Lai, the first-ever Malaysian chef to receive a Michelin star in New York, recently opened Rasa on 8th Street not far from Washington Square Park with his sister, Camie. One slurp into my Chicken Curry Mee soup and I knew my first visit...
649 Washington St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Malatesta is one of the best Italian restaurants in New York: when it comes to the quality of the food and the value, it cannot be beat. It sits on the corner of Washington and Christopher Streets in the West Village, and during but winter months,...
154 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Three Lives bookstore in the historic West Village caters to serious book-lovers. The individually owned store and its employees are warm and full of character—it feels like you wandered into your best friend’s (large) library in which...
828 Broadway, New York, NY 10003, USA
If you are a fan of the old-fashioned brick-and-mortar bookstore, then you'll be in heaven at the Strand, on Broadway at 12th Street. The store boasts that it has 2.5 million books, or 18 miles of them. While we aren't sure how they measured books...
170 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014, USA
There's only one place that I made sure to visit every single time I came to New York City before I was a resident. It didn't matter how long or short my stay was, my pilgrimage to 19th Street, up a flight of steep stairs and into the hallowed...
Located in the heart of the Flatiron shopping district is Paper Presentation, a sunny, colorful paper paradise. Browse aisle after aisle of paper, cards, card stock, envelopes, stationery, custom invitations, scrapbooking materials, presentation...
