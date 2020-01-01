New York
Collected by Roxanne Ramirez
1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028, USA
The Metropolitan Museum of Art—or, commonly, the Met—is one of the world's great museums, alongside the Louvre, the British Museum, and a handful of others. It would be easy to devote an entire week's visit to the museum alone, and realistically...
New York, NY, USA
Manhattan can, famously, feel like endless rows of apartment blocks and office towers for most of its length. At least above 14th Street, a regular grid of streets and avenues, bisected only by Broadway, has transformed the city into a dream for...
New York, NY 10004, USA
One of New York's most iconic landmarks is also one of America's: the Statue of Liberty, standing in the middle of New York's harbor as it has since 1886. The statue was famously a gift from France, built to a design by sculptor...
Mulberry St, New York, NY, USA
One of the best things that New York has to offer is the abundance of street art in certain neighborhoods like SoHo, Little Italy, and the Lower East Side. This SantaCon inspired piece by Philadelphia based artist NoseGo (Yis Goodwin) is an...
235 Bowery, New York, NY 10002, USA
Originally an immigrant neighborhood, the Lower East Side of Manhattan has rapidly transformed in to an area filled with trendy restaurants, galleries, and new high-end apartments and hotels. During a trip, artists were repainting a mural at a...
201 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003, USA
Union Square Park in NYC is usually bustling with markets, street performers, skateboarders, sidewalk chess, food trucks, and not a moment of silence or peace... until you take a quiet walk with Gandhi through the magnolia trees.
Financial District, New York, NY, USA
Governor's Island in the East River, just 1 km from Manhattan, is an oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Catch the free ferry from downtown near Battery Park and enjoy gorgeous views of the city, car-free bike roads, picnics and...
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, New York, NY 10128, USA
Central Park is a perfect urban oasis that in many ways represents the heart of New York City. Convenient location, lush natural beauty, and the diversity of people and activities is why it is a favorite of locals and tourists alike. And if you...
New York, NY 10012, USA
Washington Square Park is only a fraction of the size of Central Park, but it is as almost as much of an icon of New York as its much larger counterpart uptown. It's likely because it sits in the heart of Greenwich Village, and has thus served as...
990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA
Patrick Dougherty's "Natural History" living sculpture made entirely out of trees and vines is a work of art in the truest sense. Stepping inside feels akin to what it must be inside the mind of Tim Burton yet with all the reverence that nature...
11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
There are two main reasons to visit this small midtown park, which takes up the three city blocks between Madison and Fifth avenues from 23rd to 26th streets. The first is that its lawns, benches and temporary art installations all have views of...
1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028, USA
The Met's rooftop terrace, open from May to late fall, is a delightful spot for a breath of fresh air. Visitors are treated to unobstructed panoramic views of NYC's skyline and Central Park's lush treetops. The cafe serves wine, beer, specialty...
38 Mott St, New York, NY 10013, USA
The qi pao dress, also known as a cheong sam, is a long, form-fitting Chinese gown that became popular in 1920s Shanghai. New Age Designer on Mott Street in Chinatown sells off-the-rack dresses as well as custom dresses for weddings and parties....
Union Square, New York, NY 10003, USA
Every Wednesday and Saturday, a farmers market sets up in Union Square in New York City. On the west side of the square, by 16th Street, is an orchard stand which makes the best apple cider donuts in the entire world. Breezy Hill Orchard is always...
